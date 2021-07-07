Union Cabinet Reshuffle: 43 Sworn In As Part Of Revamped Modi Cabinet

Former Chief Minister (CM) of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal, Jytotiraditya Scindia and former CM of Maharashtra Narayan Rane are among the 43 ministers to take oath as Ministers on Tuesday. This is part of the Narendra Modi-led government's first overhaul of the Union Council of Ministers since taking office in May 2019.

Of these 43 ministers, 15 were Cabinet Ministers and 28 were Ministers of State. Some Ministers of State, like Anurag Thakur, Hardeep Singh Puri, G Kishan Reddy and Kiren Rijiju have been sworn in as Cabinet-level Ministers.

The oath of office was administer by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Also Read: Is The President Of India's Salary Tax-Free? Here's All We Know

The portfolios allocated to these ministers is yet to be announced.

Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar were dropped as Ministers for IT and Law and Information and Broadcasting respectively. Among other high profile exits, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and DV Sadanand Gowda were dropped from the Cabinet as Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Minister for Education and Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers respectively.

Thanwarchand Gehlot, who was appointed Governor of Karnataka on July 6, was Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment.

Here's how the new Union Council of Ministers looks like -

Cabinet Ministers

Jyotiraditya Scindia - Minister of Civil Aviation Sarbananda Sonowal - Minister of Ports, Shipping, Water ways and AYUSH Narayan Rane - Minister of MSME Bhupendra Yadav - Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Minister of Labour and Employment Dr. Virendra Kumar - Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Pashupati Kumar Paras - Minister of Food Processing Hardeep Singh Puri - Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Ashwini Vaishav - Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Communications, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Kiren Rijiju - Minister of Law Rajkumar Singh - Minister of Power, Minister of New and Renewable Energy Ramchandra Prasad Singh Purshottam Rupala - Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandary and Dairying Mansukh Mandaviya - Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers G. Kishan Reddy - Minister of Tourism, Minister of Culture, Minister of Developement of North Eastern Region Anurag Thakur - Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Minster of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mahendra Pandey - Minister of Heavy Industries





Ministers of State

The list can be seen below









Resignations

Ravi Shankar Prasad - Minister of Law and Information Technology Prakash Javadekar - Minister of Information and Broadcasting Dr. Harsh Vardhan - Former Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' - Former Minister of Education DV Sadanand Gowda - Former Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Santosh Gangwar - Minister of Labour Raosaheb Patil - Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Debasree Chaudhuri - Minister of State for Women and Child Development Rattan Lal Kataria - Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Social Justice & Empowerment Pratap Chandra Sarangi - Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Ashwini Kumar Choubey - Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Babul Supriyo - Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Sanjay Dhotre - Minister of State for Education





Find the press release detailing their swearing in here.





Also Read: Stan Swamy, Fearless Gentle Warrior And His Struggle For Justice





