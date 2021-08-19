What Are The Updated Reopening Guidelines For Mumbai And Pune?

COVID-19 cases in the cities of Mumbai and Pune have seen a somewhat steady decline this month. Mumbai recorded less than 200 COVID cases on August 17. But, the slight uptick in cases last month had ensured both the cities were in the Level 3 segment of Maharashtra's five-level 'break the chain' unlock plan.

Maharashtra issued new guidelines for travel and reopening in the state starting August 4 but kept 14 districts (with relatively higher COVID-positivity rate), including Mumbai and Pune out of it.

Following this, a series of relaxations in curbs was announced, one by one, in each of the cities. This included the opening of local trains for fully-vaccinated individuals. Here's a look at where the guidelines stand for Mumbai and Pune.

On August 17, just two days after reopening, Mumbai malls shut again following a circular by the Maharashtra government with modified guidelines issued on August 16. It mandates that all employees, including housekeeping staff, at malls, be fully-vaccinated (with both doses and the completion of the subsequent 14-day period).

What is open in Mumbai?

- All shops (essential and non-essential) are now open till 10 pm updated from the earlier timings of 6 pm.

- Liquor stores are also open till 10 pm.

- Restaurants are allowed to function at 50 percent capacity till 10 pm on all days.

- Public grounds, gardens and beaches are open from 6 am to 10 pm as per a revision announced on August 16th.

- All fully vaccinated individuals (after completion of 14 days from the second dose) can travel on local trains.

- Offices with fully-vaccinated individuals can function at full capacity.

- Private offices can function with staggered attendance.

- Wedding functions are permitted at 50 percent capacity at indoor venues and capped at 200 people in outdoor ones.

What remains shut?

- Malls remain shut citing the lack of fully-vaccinated employees for operation.

- Cinema theatres and drama theatres.

- Religious places

- Social, religious and political events.

- Reopening of schools has been deferred.

Updated local train travel guidelines

Mumbai has resumed local train services for all vaccinated individuals on August 15. To be eligible to travel you need to go through a process of verification and obtain a train pass. Earlier, only those in essential services were allowed to use the local trains.

- For offline: Help desks have been setup at 53 stations. Fully-vaccinated individuals who have completed 14 days can visit them between 7 am and 11 pm. You need to carry a physical (printed) copy of your vaccination certificate and a government-issued photo ID. Once verified, the documents will be stamped and can be used to have a train pass issued from the railway ticketing counters.

- For online: Log on to https://epassmsdma.mahait.org. Complete your vaccination details in the 'Travel Pass for Vaccinated Citizens' section. A photograph of yourself needs to be uploaded. You will receive a link within 48 hours to generate the E-pass. This can be used to obtain your travel pass from the railway counters.

- There is no provision for daily train tickets at the moment.

What can you do in Pune?

Pune has also seen some staggered unlock announcements following the regulations of August 4th. These new relaxations are applicable in Pune and Pimpri and Chinchwad.

- All shops (essential and non-essential) can remain open till 10 pm.

- Restaurants are allowed to operate till 10 pm at 50 percent capacity.

- Weddings allowed at 50 percent capacity indoors and capped at 200 people outdoors.

- Travel on suburban trains for fully-vaccinated people is allowed after completion of 14 days and procuring a pass.

- Cinemas, multiplexes and theatres remain shut.

- Malls remain shut.

