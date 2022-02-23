UK Ends Covid Restrictions. What Does It Mean For Indian Travellers?

Earlier this week, the Boris Johnson government announced its 'living with Covid' plan with a document that declared the end of Covid restrictions. The plan states that future restrictions will only be imposed under extreme conditions and in a more targeted manner.

This will be significant for travellers since it means no pre-arrival testing and hotel quarantine will no longer be required. Masking in indoor spaces, isolation when testing positive, are some of the other Covid restrictions that have been dropped.

Here's how it will affect both vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers.

Who can travel to the UK?

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers are allowed to enter the UK. The regulations for them vary.

Who is considered fully vaccinated in the UK?

Travellers who have received both doses of Covishield and Covaxin 14 days before travel are considered fully vaccinated. Sputnik V is not on UK's list of accepted vaccines.

What about passengers from Red List countries?

UK has revised its list and no country is on the Red List any longer. All passengers are simply segregated as vaccinated and unvaccinated.

What do vaccinated travellers need to travel to the UK?

- Fill out the Passenger Locator Form 48 hours before travel to the UK.

- No pre-departure testing required.

- No quarantine required on arrival in the UK.

What do unvaccinated travellers need to travel to the UK?

- Take a Covid test two days before travel.

- Book and pay for a Covid test you will need to take on arrival in UK. You will need to enter the PCR test booking number in the Passenger Locator Form.

- Fill out the Passenger Locator Form.

What do you need to do once you arrive in the UK?

- There are no on-arrival requirements for vaccinated travellers.

- Unvaccinated travellers need to take the test they booked by day 2 of their stay in UK. The day you land is considered day 0.

- There are no quarantine requirements, but you will need to self-isolate if the test results come out positive.

- Face coverings are no longer mandatory in the UK.

What about children?

Children of age 17 and under, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, do not need to take any Covid tests or quarantine on arrival.

What about those transiting through UK?

- Vaccinated travellers don't need to test when transiting through UK.

- Unvaccinated travellers need to produce a negative pre-departure test report.

- Fully vaccinated rules apply for all children aged 17 and under.





Also Read | India Updates Rules For International Travellers: Everything You Need To Know

Also Read | Is Buying Travel Insurance During Covid-19 Worth It?



