Singapore To Allow Indian Travelers From Nov 29. All You Need To Know

In September this year, Singapore began opening travel through its VTL (Vaccinated Travel Lane) programme. It began with the Germany and Brunei and has been expanded to include 13 nations now. India, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Finland, Sweden, Qatar, and UAE are on Singapore's new travel list now. While travel from India, Malaysia, Sweden, Finland, and Indonesia will begin on November 29, flights from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE, will be allowed from December 6.

Recently, island nation Seychelles also lifted the ban on Indian travellers. They only need to produce a negative covid test report to be able to go there.

Here are all the details.



Who can travel to Singapore?

As per VTL regulations, all fully vaccinated Indian travellers can enter Singapore.

What is a Vaccinated Travel Lane?

It is an arrangement of the Singapore government with other countries to allow quarantine-free travel between them. There are 13 countries on the list so far and several others like India will be included soon.

What is considered fully vaccinated?

Those who have received two doses of a WHO-approved vaccine that is on Singapore government's list, and completed two weeks before departure, are considered fully vaccinated. Both Covishield and Covaxin are on the approved list. Sputnik V is not approved.

Do you still need to get tested?

Yes, you need a pre-departure RT-PCR test to travel to Singapore. You will also need to take an RT-PCR test on arrival.

Do you need to quarantine?

Travel in the VTL is quarantine-free for vaccinated individuals.



Is traveling to Singapore safe?

Yes. Over 85 percent of the population is inoculated. The island nation reported 3,474 cases and 7 deaths (the lowest since October 23) on November 17. The number of infections are on a decline too.

What do you need to travel?

- An application for a VTL Pass. Indians can apply starting November 22.

- An acceptable proof of vaccination. Certificates from the CoWin website are accepted.

- Purchase a valid travel insurance with S $ 30,000 as minimum coverage for Covid.

- Ensure they have not transited through a non-VTL country in the last 14 days before departure.

- A negative RT-PCR report issued within two days before departure.

- Submit a health declaration in advance.

- Register and pre-pay for an on-arrival Covid test. Travellers will need to go their pre-booked self-isolation accommodation and remain there till the test results arrive (likely within 24 hours).

- Download the TraceTogether app.

What about children?

Children under the age of 12 can travel to Singapore without a VTL Pass. All travellers above the age of 2 will need to undergo a pre-departure and on- arrival Covid test.

Children above the age of 12 need to be vaccinated. Since vaccine coverage for children in India has not begun, those between 12 and 18 years of age, will not

be able to travel.

Who can travel to Seychelles and what do you need to travel?

All vaccinated and unvaccinated Indians can now travel quarantine-free to Seychelles if they carry a negative RT-PCR report issued no more than 72 hours

before departure.

You will, however, need to apply for a mandatory Travel Authorization before entry and upload your Covid test results.

You will also need to purchase a travel and health insurance to cover Covid treatment, quarantine, etc