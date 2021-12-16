India Signs Travel Bubble With Australia And Switzerland: Here Are The Rules

Last week India announced an extension in its ban on international flights until January 31st. While regular flights remain suspended, those between countries it has travel bubbles with will continue to operate. So far, India has travel bubbles with 33 countries. Australia and Switzerland have recently been added to this list.

Australia

What does a travel bubble between India and Australia mean?

It means that there is a bilateral agreement between the two countries to facilitate travel despite the international flight ban that remains effective in India until January 31, 2022.

Who can travel to Australia?

Fully vaccinated individuals in the following categories can travel to Australia from India.

Nationals and residents of Australia

Foreign nationals who have valid visas including students and skilled migrant workers.

Indian nationals and nationals of Bhutan or Nepal with valid visas.

Seamen holding Indian passports

Can you travel to Australia as a tourist?

No. Entry for tourists is still restricted. Borders have opened to facilitate essential travel for those stranded in different countries, students, migrant workers, and for those who have immediate family in Australia.

So, what has changed?

Earlier, travel to Australia was only permissible by taking a travel exemption. Eligible travellers no longer need the exemption.

What do you need to travel?

A negative RT-PCR test report issued no more than three days before departure.

Fill out the Australia Travel Declaration at least 72 hours before departure and declare that you will comply with local regulations

Upload your vaccination certificate and make a legally binding declaration about your vaccination status.

Do you need to quarantine?

Entry requirements to different states in Australia differ and some do require a 72-hour or 7-day quarantine. You can check state-wise quarantine requirements here.

What about visas?

No change in the visa process has been announced.

Switzerland

What does a travel bubble between India and Switzerland mean?

It means that there is a bilateral agreement between the two countries to facilitate travel despite the international flight ban that remains effective in India until January 31st. Switzerland had opened its doors to Indian travellers in June this year but there was no travel bubble and hence direct flights were not available.

Who can travel to Switzerland?

All vaccinated travellers from India are allowed to travel to Switzerland.

What do you need to travel?

Your vaccination certificate.

A duly filled entry form.

You don't need an RT-PCR test to enter Switzerland, but some airlines demand a negative test. Check with your airline before travel.

Are tourists allowed?

Yes, tourists are allowed to visit Switzerland.

Do you need to quarantine?

Fully vaccinated individuals do not need to quarantine on arrival.

What about visas?

Schengen visa (Type C) for all categories is open for application at the Embassy of Switzerland in New Delhi. Prior appointment is mandatory.