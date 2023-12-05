The number of registered cyber-crime cases in India surged by 24.4% in 2022 compared to the preceding year, the latest Crime in India report published by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed. The crime rate (per lakh population) has increased from 3.9 in 2021 to 4.8 in 2022.

India has recorded a consistent rise in cyber-crimes, escalating from 50,035 cases in 2020 to 52,974 in 2021 and further to 65,893 in 2022.

For the second year in a row, Telangana recorded the highest number of cyber-crimes, a 48.5% rise from 10,303 cases in 2021 to 15,297 in 2022. The state recorded a total cyber-crime rate of 40.3, considerably surpassing the national cyber-crime rate of 4.8. Following Telangana, were Karnataka with a crime rate of 18.6, Andaman and Nicobar Islands (7), Maharashtra (6.6) and Goa (5.7).



Additionally, Sikkim, which had no reported cyber cases in both 2020 and 2021, registered 26 cases in 2022.

Cyber crime motives

In 2022, 64.8% of cyber-crime or 42,710 cases registered in India were for the motive of fraud followed by extortion with 3,648 cases and sexual exploitation with 3,434 cases, among others, the report said.

The highest number of cases motivated by fraud were reported in Karnataka (11,025), followed by Telangana (10,991) and Maharashtra (5,515).

Assam (257) reported the most number of cases in the personal revenge category, followed by Bihar (112) and Andhra Pradesh (107).

Uttar Pradesh had the highest number of cases of extortion (1,250), causing disrepute (883), prank (58), political motives (57) and inciting hate against country (13).

The most number of cyber-crime cases involving sexual exploitation were reported in Maharashtra, followed by Uttar Pradesh (542) and Karnataka (338).

Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest number of cyber cases related to disrupting public services, while Rajasthan stood out for having the most cases associated with spreading piracy.

Furthermore, Kerala is the sole state to document two cyber cases categorised under the motive of "psycho or pervert."

IT Act cases

India reported 23,894 computer related offences in 2022, with Karnataka (11,729) accounting for the highest cases followed by Uttar Pradesh (6,318).

Offences include registered cases under both the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act, encompassing activities like fraud, ransomware, and impersonation.

Maharashtra (581) reported the highest cases for cyber stalking and bullying of women and children, followed by Telangana (280) and Andhra Pradesh (136).

Telangana recorded the highest number of cases related to online banking and OTP frauds, cyber blackmailing/threatening incidents, and the dissemination of fake news on social media. Meanwhile, Bihar reported the highest instances of Credit/Debit card and ATM frauds, with Telangana closely following suit.

Cyber-Crimes against women and children

Out of the total 65,893 reported cyber-crimes in the country in 2022, 21.9% were crimes targeting women, while 2.8% were offences against children.

Uttar Pradesh reported the most cases under the cyber pornography category, followed by Odisha (269), Karnataka (234) and Chhattisgarh (200). Additionally, Odisha also recorded the highest cases of "Defamation/Morphing and Indecent Representation of Women".

Maharashtra led the list with 578 reported cases of cyber stalking and bullying against women.

The highest number of cases related to cyber pornography against children were reported in Karnataka (235), followed by Madhya Pradesh (137) and Delhi (116).

Cyber-Crimes rising in Pune and Surat

Bengaluru recorded the highest crime rate at 117, significantly exceeding the national crime rate for cities, which stands at 21.4. This was followed by Hyderabad (57.2), Lucknow (39.1), Ghaziabad (26.5), and Mumbai (25.7).

Pune has seen a 45.3% increase in cyber crimes in 2022, from 225 cases in 2021 to 357 cases in 2022. Additionally, cities such as Surat, Kanpur and Jaipur have also seen a steady rise in cyber offences.

The IT hub registered the highest number of cases related to computer-related offences and identity theft, while Mumbai topped in cases of data theft, as well as cases related to cyber-stalking and bullying against women and children.

Hyderabad reported the highest cases for credit/debit card, ATM, online banking and OTP frauds.

Telangana had the highest number of reported cases concerning fake news on social media, with only 6 cases recorded in Hyderabad. This indicates that the majority of fake news cases were registered in non-metropolitan areas.

Disposal of cyber cases in courts

According to the report, Goa, Gujarat, Tripura, and Uttarakhand had a conviction rate of zero in 2022, while the cyber-crime case pendency rates in the courts of these states were exceptionally high at 97.5, 98.7, 90.9, and 99.8, respectively.