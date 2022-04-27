States Issue Fresh COVID-19 Protocols: Here Is What You Need To Know

Following a steep decrease in coronavirus cases all around the country, India for the third consecutive day breached the 2,500-mark in infections recorded, on Tuesday. Several states and cities had dropped mask mandates and COVID-19 protocol to signal the end of the pandemic earlier this month.

Now, with the increases in cases worldwide and an uptick in infections in the country, states are scrambling to reissue COVID-19 regulations. Here are all the details.

Which States Have Mask Mandates And COVID-19 Protocols In Place?

Several states including New Delhi, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Punjab, have brought back mask mandates and COVID-19 protocol. Some union territories like Chandigarh, have followed suit.

What Kind Of COVID-19 Protocols Have Been Bought Back?

Social distancing measures in public places, masks in closed spaces, and quarantine are some of the rules that have been brought back. Below, are the state wise details.

Karnataka: Masking mandatory in public places. Public gatherings are to be avoided. Social distancing to be maintained in public places.

Chhattisgarh: Masks in public places are mandatory. Spitting in public places is prohibited. Social distancing norms to be followed in public places.

Delhi: Masking in public places in mandatory. Fines for unmasking are back. People in self-driven cars, however, will not be fined.

Uttar Pradesh: Face masks are now compulsory in the cities of Lucknow, and the NCR districts of Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Hapur, Meerut, and Baghpat.

Tamil Nadu: Mask-wearing is compulsory in public places across the state. Non-compliance will attract a fine of Rs 500.

Telangana: Face masks are mandatory in all public places. Steep fines, of up to Rs 1,000, for not wearing masks.

Haryana: Mandatory masking in public places and workplaces, in the districts of Gurugram, Sonipat, Faridabad, and Jhajjar.

Andhra Pradesh: Masks are mandatory in public places. Those non-compliant will be fined Rs 100.

Punjab: Masks are now compulsory in public places and public transport, including shopping complexes, malls, cinema halls, offices, and indoor gatherings. Those found in violation of the rule will attract a fine of Rs 500.

Chandigarh: Masks have been mandatory in public places, public transport, and private offices. Violation will attract a fine of Rs 500.

In Which States Have Fines For Not Wearing Masks Returned?

Chandigarh, Delhi, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, will fine citizens who do not follow masking protocol. The fine amount is different in the states.

What about Maharashtra?

Even though the state recorded 153 new cases on infection on April 26, an official announcement on masking and COVID-19 protocol has not been made. On April 25, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray however, clarified that the state wasn't declared mask-free even though residents weren't being forced to wear masks.