As several states in India continue to deal with the dual issues of rain and growing diseases, a staggering increase in the cases of conjunctivitis is also being reported across the country. At least 100 cases of conjunctivitis per day is being reported at AIIMS Delhi, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

Similar spike has also been reported in cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru, with hospitals reporting a considerable number of severe to mild cases of the 'pink eye'.

But why are we witnessing an astonishing rise in conjunctivitis cases at the moment? BOOM spoke to experts who explained the reason behind the rise and also delved into its symptoms and precautions.

What causes the spread?



Conjunctivitis is an inflammation or irritation of the conjunctiva, a protective membrane that sheaths the white area of the eyeball. Often known as the pink eye, it is caused by a viral or bacterial infection and is extremely contagious.

Speaking to BOOM, Dr Vishal Arora, ophthalmologist at Fortis Hospital, Gurgaon, said, "These viruses or bacteria are omnipresent but when there is an increase in moisture or dampness in the weather, the concentration of these viruses tend to increase. Lack of hygiene further augments their spread." Thus, the copious increase in moisture levels in this season explains the simultaneous rise in the cases of conjunctivitis.

Arora attributed its short incubation period as the reason behind its highly contagious nature. Incubation period refers to the time duration between exposure to the pathogen and the appearance of the disease symptoms.

For mild cases, symptoms initially include redness. However, with increasing severity, foreign body sensation (feeling of something entering the eye and causing itching sensation) is felt, swelling in the eyes and mucus discharge from the edges of the eyes is observed.

Explaining how the infection spreads, Dr Inder Rustagi, vice president of Indian Medical Association, Gurgaon, said, "Simply put, conjunctivitis spreads when a person somehow comes in contact with the eye fluid of a conjunctivitis-infected person, and then touches their eye. It spreads through the infected towel, handkerchief or anything which has come in contact with the fluid of the infected eye. Any person who touches them and then rubs their eye will get the infection."

Delving into how a mild case advances into a severe one, Arora said, "Severity depends on the immunity of the person and also subsequent spreads. For instance, if a person got conjunctivitis and subsequently another family member got it from them, the family member will be subjected to a severe version of the infection.

What are the misconceptions around conjunctivitis?



According to Rustagi, a common misconception around this infection is that steroids readily cures it. "As a result of self medication, many patients take steroids in a hope to expedite the process of recovery. But this will just aggravate the symptoms as it leads to a secondary bacterial infection," he said.

This, according to Rustagi, can cause the sticking of eyelids and yellow discharge from eyes. It can even lead to complete blindness in extreme cases where the steroid reaches the cornea and causes ulcer in the eye. Explaining the case of secondary infection, he said, "It can be better understood with the help of Covid-19 cases, which was already a viral disease but the patients had developed a secondary fungal disease, called the black fungus, due to the intake of steroids."

Both the experts debunked the common misconception that conjunctivitis does not spread by merely looking into an infected eye and that there is no scientific truth to it.

What precautions should be taken?

The basic precautions after the infection include minimum touching of eyes, washing linen of the infected person separately and isolating the patient for at least 2-3 days. According to Arora, "Mild infections (signified just by redness) dies down by itself in a maximum seven day span. In case of severe infections, it is always recommended to consult doctors at the earliest." Apart from this, disposable stuff like tissues should be preferred over handkerchief, as it increase the chances of spreading infection.

Lubricant eyedrops should be used regularly. "Antibiotic or steroid eyedrops should only be taken after doctor's consultation and never on own accord," Arora said.



Talking about the duration of duration of infection, Rustagi said, "In case of mild cases, it takes maximum 3-4 days to recover. For severe cases, where conjunctivitis causes blood clotting within the veins of the eye, it takes around 15-20 days to get rid of the redness."

Depending on the severity of the infection, there are chances of dryness in the eyes for a prolonged period. Rustagi recommended applying ice cubes to the eyes and avoiding direct airflow from air conditioner vents to the eyes in order to alleviate discomfort.

Lastly, Rustagi said, "Washing eyes with warm water is strictly forbidden after the infection has seeped in. Also, use of black sunglasses is recommended to avoid direct sunlight."







