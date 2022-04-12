Ram Navami Violence: Cities Where Communal Hate Was Visible

It was a rather chaotic day on Sunday as Ram Navami celebrations turned violent at several places across the country. Incidents of violence were reported from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal. Videos on social media suggested that certain incidents took place in Goa, Hyderabad and Karnataka too.

Clashes between Hindus and Muslims broke out in most of the cases after Ram Navami processions passed through Muslim areas. There were reports of stone pelting on the processions in which the youth brandished swords and raised Jai Shree Ram slogans.

The incidents come at a time when atmosphere seems communally charged in the country in the backdrop of hate speeches by Hindu seers being given against Muslims. The recent Hijab ban in Karnataka and ban on Muslim vendors to do business around temples has added to the situation.



Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, 24 people were injured in arson and violence during the Ram Navami procession. The injured included an SP and five policemen. Curfew was imposed to control the situation. The violence allegedly started over an argument over usage of loudspeakers. This was followed by stone throwing on the procession, police said. The police fired teargas shells to disperse the crowd and control the situation. Few houses and temple was also vandalised.

While Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured action against the culprits, the government on Monday started the demolition of houses of those people who had thrown stones at the procession on Sunday.

Similarly in Sendhwa, a group of devotees on way to join the main procession were attacked at around 6pm, according to Times Of India. In the ensuing clashes, some bikes were burnt and over a dozen people, including cops, suffered injuries. Police have said the efforts are on the nab the culprits.

Goa



Communal tensions flared up in Goa's Vasco after members of Hindu groups gathered outside Islampur mosque in Baina and raised 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans.

Gujarat

Clashes were reported from few parts of Gujarat. A person was killed and another was injured in Khambhat area of Gujarat. In Himmatnagar, several mosques being burnt down during Ram Navami celebrations on Sunday.





Karnataka

While issues like hijab ban, meat ban, ban on muslim vendors around temples, have kept the situation simmering in Karnataka, the situation saw a flare up on Sunday. Videos circulated on social media showed people in the procession brandishing swords while raising slogans. Stones were thrown at a procession from Shivakeshava Nagar to Jahangir Mohalla after a power shutdown. A bike was set ablaze and two cars vadalised, The Indian Express reported.

Bengal

In Bengal's Howrah communal clashes took place in Shibpur area. While 10 people were injured in the clashes, the area has been placed under heavy security cover to control the law and order situation. Seventeen people have been arrested, the police said. The BJP accused the police of attacking people who participated in the Ram Navami procession.





Mumbai

At least two people were injured and over two dozen vehicles damaged in violence in a flare up in Mumbai's Mhada colony over a procession carried out on Sunday. The Times Of India quoted the police as saying that the clashes happened on Sunday night when a group of youth were returning home from a Ram Navami procession chanting 'Jai Shri Ram.' When the procession passed through Muslim area, an argument broke into fight between the two groups.











