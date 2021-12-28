Precautionary Doses: All You Need to Know About India's Booster Shots

Prime Minister Narendra Modi late last week announced booster dose for health workers and citizens above the age of 60 years with comorbidities. Calling it a precautionary dose, Modi said the third dose of vaccination for eligible people will begin from January 2022. Vaccinations for children aged between 15 and 18 will also be opened next month. The announcement of booster shots comes amid rising cases of Covid-19 and a looming threat of another disastrous wave triggered by Omicron variant.

As on December 28, India recorded 653 Omicron cases, with Maharashtra recording the highest tally of 167, followed by Delhi with 165 cases, Kerala 57, Telangana 55 and Gujarat at 49.

More restrictions have been imposed. For example, Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Haryana have imposed night curfews. In Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on December 28 said that more restrictions under 'yellow alert' will be imposed. Gyms and cinema halls will remain shut in the national capital till further notice and malls will be open from 10am to 8pm on odd-even basis.

"We have stayed above 0.5 per cent positivity rate for more than two days. We are enforcing Level-I (Yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan," Kejriwal said after a meeting with top officials.

Here is all you need to know about booster shots as India ramps up fight against another covid wave.

What is a booster shot?



A booster shot, or precautionary shot as PM Modi called it, is meant to further strengthen the immune system against a pathogen. It is mostly like the original vaccine and is given to increase the immunity and protection by creating more antibodies against the virus.

Who are eligible for booster shots in India?

People above the age of 60 with comorbidities and health workers are eligible for booster shots in India from January 10. However, they need to get a recommendation letter from their doctor for the shot. The gap between the second dose and booster shot should be at least nine months, i.e 39 weeks.

How to book a slot for booster shot?

Eligible citizens can book their slot for booster shot through their existing account on CoWin app or website.

Can booster shot be different from other two doses?

While the government is yet to roll out the blueprint for booster shots in India, it is highly likely that the third shot can be different from first two doses. The Indian Express reported that there is 'preliminary consensus' among the technical advisory panel on Covid-19 vaccination that there should be mix and match of vaccination for the booster shots.

Which countries have started giving booster shots?

US, UK, Italy, Germany, Bhutan, Australia, China and South Africa have already started giving booster shots. In fact, Israel has started working on fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine. It started giving fourth dose to 150 staff from December 27 in a trial to gauge if a second booster is necessary.

What has WHO said on boosters?

The World Health Organization last week criticized Covid-19 vaccine booster programs in several countries at a time when poor countries struggle to obtain and vaccinate their population with first two doses. It said that 'unequal access to immunizations' and the disparity could lead to more mutated variants. The new surge of Covid-19 cases is being attributed to Omicron variant which was first detected in South Africa in November. In South Africa, only 26% of the population is vaccinated.

"Blanket booster programs are likely to prolong the pandemic, rather than ending it, by diverting supply to countries that already have high levels of vaccination coverage, giving the virus more opportunity to spread and mutate," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last week. "No country can boost its way out of the pandemic," he said.