Netflix India has revised its list of top 10 movies and TV shows for the weekend, updating viewers around the country with new releases. But older TV shows and movies like Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara starrer Godfather continue their presence in the Top 10 list of Netflix India today.

Khakee remained on top of the TV shows list along with Wednesday at number two and 1899 in third position. Business Proposal makes a comeback on number four.

New movies are also trending amongst Netflix viewers in India with Goodbye featuring Amitabh Bachhan and Rashmika Mandanna topping the list. Other popular films include Love Today and Troll.

Here's a list of the top five trending TV shows and movies you can binge-watch this weekend.

Top TV Shows

#5: Mismatched

#4: Business Proposal

#3: 1899

#2: Wednesday

#1: Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

Top Movies

#5: Godfather (Hindi)

#4: Nazar Andaaz

#3: Troll

#2: Love Today

#1: Goodbye



