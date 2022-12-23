The Christmas weekend is finally here and Netflix India has updated its trending list for viewers to binge-watch TV shows and movies during the merry season. Jenna Ortega's 'Wednesday' continues to trend amongst TV show watchers in Netflix India, with the horror show finally climbing to the number one spot in the trending list.

'Emily In Paris' comes back with the third season that is now trending on Netflix India as the number two TV show. 'Khakee' has dropped its ranking but remains one of the most-watched TV shows on Netflix India, sitting at number five.

In movies, Parineeti Chopra's patriotic film 'Code Name Tiranga' has made a comeback in the top five movie list, dethroning 'Doctor G' to become the number one in the list of trending films on Netflix India. Meanwhile, 'Doctor G' starring Rakul Preet Singh and Ayushmann Khurana now sits in the number two spot of trends.

Here are the top five TV shows and movies you can binge-watch on Netflix India this Christmas weekend.

Top TV Shows

#5: Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

#4 CAT

#3 The Recruit

#2: Emily In Paris

#1 Wednesday

Top 5 Movies

#5 Kalaga Thalaivan

#4 Kantara (Hindi dub)

#3 Honeymoon

#2 Doctor G

#1 Code Name Tiranga