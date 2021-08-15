Independence Day: PM Modi Calls For Less Emissions, Energy Independence

While speaking at Red Fort on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Tokyo Olympic participants for their stellar performance, bringing the most number of medals for India till date.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort.

While touching upon issues like rural development, improved bureaucracy and better infrastructure, Modi stressed on cutting down emission as a country, and reduce energy import to make India energy independent through a 'Green Hydrogen' project.



Here are the top 10 takeaways from his speech:

1. National Hydrogen Mission

During his address, Modi claimed that India is the only nation on its path to meet the climate goals. While highlighting India's energy dependence, he called for a green energy program to cut down emissions and energy import.

"India spends over "Rs. 12 lakh crore on importing energy. As we celebrate 75 years of Independence, we need to ensure that it becomes Aatmanirbhar in this area too," he said.

Modi then announced the setting up of a National Hydrogen Mission, with the goal of making India the new global hub of Green Hydrogen (hydrogen extracted from water), and an energy exporter.

Today, I am announcing the National Hydrogen Mission in view of climate change. We have to make India a hub for production and export of Green Hydrogen: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

2. Mission Karmayogi & Capacity Building programme

The topic of bureaucracy was also touched upon by Modi, as he stressed on stopping the over-involvement of government through complex policies.

"Today we have destroyed over 15,000 unnecessary compliances," Modi said. "To introduce people-centric approach in Bureaucracy, we have started Mission Karmayogi & Capacity Building programme," he added.

3. PM Gati Shakti Yojana

The prime minister also announced the launching of PM Gati Shakti Plan in the coming days, which he described as a "100 lakh crore national infrastructure master plan, with foundation for holistic infrastructure and integrated pathway to the economy".

4. Sainik School For Girls

Highlighting women's contribution to the Tokyo Olympics, Modi also announced the opening of India's Sainik Schools for girls for the upcoming academic year.



"I used to get messages from lakhs of women and girls that they want to study in Sainik schools. Today, the government has decided that doors of every Sainik School will now be open for the girl child," he said.

5. Inclusive Development



During his speech, Modi also stressed upon inclusive development in all regions of the country. "The Northeast region, the Himalayan region including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, the coastal belt and tribal regions will make a foundation for India's development in the future," he said.

Development should be inclusive. The Northeast region, the Himalayan region including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, the coastal belt and tribal regions will make a foundation for India's development in the future: PM Modi on Independence Day

He added that to improve development in the north-east states, the capital cities would soon be connected by railways with Bangladesh, Myanmar and South East Asia. As for Jammu and Kashmir, he claimed that there is visible development on ground, and delimitation exercise and preparations for assembly polls are underway.



6. Helping Small Farmers

Modi also highlighted that farmers now have less land to cultivate on, and that they should be extended help.

"More than 80% of our farmers have less than 2 hectares of land. We have to give maximum benefits of government's schemes to them, be it through bank transers or Krishi Rai," he said. "10 crore farmer families have directly received over Rs. 1.5 lakh crore in their bank accounts."



7. Jan Ausadhi Yojana

The topic of healthcare was also touched upon by Modi, who expressed his grief for those who lost their loved ones in the pandemic. Speaking of the Jan Ausadhi Yojana, Modi claimed that the poor and needy in the country are now getting affordable medicines.

"Over 75,000 Health and Wellness Centres have been built, and we are working on a network of hospitals at block level," he said.



8. COVID Challenge And Vaccine Drive

Modi lauded India's efforts in fighting the pandemic and vaccinating its citizens, and called a result of strength of India's industrialists and scientists.

"More than 54 crore people have been administered Covid-19 vaccine dose [in India] till now. Online platform like Cowin and services like providing vaccination certificates have been an attraction for the world," he said.



9. Fortified Rice Distribution

Modi also touched upon the topic of fortified rice, and claimed that by 2024 it will be distributed to people through various schemes.

"Be ration shop or mid-day meal, rice available through every scheme will be fortified by the year 2024," he added.

Malnutrition has been a barrier in development of poor women and poor children. We have, thus, decided to give the poor nutrient-added rice to the poor.



Malnutrition has been a barrier in development of poor women and poor children. We have, thus, decided to give the poor nutrient-added rice to the poor.

By 2024, from ration shops to mid-day meals, all rice being provided to the poor will be fortified.

10. NEP To Focus On Regional Languages

Speaking on the topic of the New Education Policy, Modi stressed on imparting lessons in regional languages.

"When students will learn lessons in a language that is close to their hearts, it will give them more confidence," he said.