Menopause, just like menarche, is a natural part of life for nearly half the population around the world. Yet, it remains mired in myths and misconceptions, affecting healthcare for millions of women. In a rapid survey conducted by the women's health platform, Thea, more than 75% of women said they were unprepared for menopause, and nearly 80% said that they faced major emotional difficulties.



What is menopause?

Menopause happens when the estrogen production in the ovaries drops sharply and then ends altogether. It is important to know that menopause happens when a person has not menstruated for 12 consecutive months. However, before the periods stop completely, there is a prolonged phase called Perimenopause, which are the transition years. This phase is marked by irregular periods, hot flashes, mood fluctuations among other physical changes.

While the average age for menopause is said to be 45-50 years, it can vary.



We break down five major big myths surrounding menopause to help women deal with this phase of life with a solution-centred approach.

Healthcare problems, like weight gain & arthritis, are inevitable

It is true that there can be some weight gain post-menopause, along with aches and pains. But it is not inevitable. Metabolism slows down with age, leading to weight gain. The good news is this can be combated through exercise and nutrition changes from an early stage. Women should focus on exercises that build muscle and train the core.

Alongside eating more protein and smart carbs, and avoiding extreme diets, keeping an eye on Vitamin D and B12 levels from an early stage also helps with bone health during menopause. An overwhelming 78% women in the survey said that a better explanation of the role of nutrition and exercises in managing menopausal symptoms is a change they want to see in healthcare.

Menopause only has physical symptoms

Menopause is a period of extreme hormonal changes, which inevitably leads to mental and emotional health challenges. Brain fog, mood fluctuations and fatigue are common symptoms. More than 50% of the women surveyed reported that they experienced being impatient with people, had memory troubles, and felt tired. The changes in the body are hard to navigate, leading to stress and anxiety which are exacerbated by the cultural invisibilisation of women's healthcare needs past the fertility stages.

Sex is painful, and sex drive is low after menopause

Many women do report a decline in sexual health due to vaginal dryness and itching, fatigue and body aches. The drop in the production of the main sex hormone, estrogen, is responsible for these changes. But estrogen-boosting foods often offset the impact of these hormonal changes. Pelvic floor exercises, stretching exercises and simple hormonal medication also helps to improve sexual health at this stage. Sadly, such conversations are lacking in our culture, which compounds the problem of safe and healthy sex after menopause.

In fact, some studies show that women feel more liberated sexually at this stage because there is no fear of pregnancy. Partners also play a key role in this, and must work with the woman to help overcome body image and intimacy issues.

Menopause is the beginning of aging



Research does show that women's cells start aging more rapidly after menopause, and there's also evidence of structural changes in the brain. However, aging has more cultural connotations than clinical ones. With the right support from a trusted gynecologist, mindful supplements, personalised nutrition and regular exercise, one can feel energetic, productive and healthy even after menopause. But cultural norms invisibilise women after a certain age, leading to anxieties around aging and identity."Menopause is a part of aging and women prefer to keep silent about menopause and its symptoms because of the fear of discrimination and being labelled as 'Old'. They suffer in silence the symptoms of perimenopause and menopause. This affects their physical and mental well-being." says Geeta who leads the campaign Age not Cage.

If you have hysterectomy, you don't feel any symptoms



Due to a variety of factors, some women may undergo a partial or complete hysterectomy, causing surgically induced menopause. This means that the uterus or ovaries have been surgically removed, leading to a drop in estrogen production, which automatically leads to menopause. This does not mean reduced menopause symptoms. In fact, in such cases, research shows that hot flashes, weight gain, brain fog and other symptoms are much more heightened.

Not only are women socially and clinically unprepared for the physical, hormonal changes accompanying menopause, but they are also unequipped to deal with the onslaught of emotional health problems. Nearly 90% of the survey respondents did not have a gynaecologist supporting them regularly through the menopausal phase, and some did not know that a doctor was even needed.

It is time for menopause to be written into the Menstrual Health agenda, and for women's health to be embedded in public health infrastructure.



Author: Mayuri is a menstrual health advocate and host of Dignity in Disasters podcast.

Swarnima Bhattacharya is a FemTech entrepreneur currently building Gytree for women's health. They are both part of World Economic Forum's Global Shapers Community.