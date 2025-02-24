Days after a central government report raised concerns over the safety of river water at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, on February 19, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath dismissed it.

Addressing the state Assembly during the ongoing Budget session, he claimed that the river water at the Triveni Sangam was not only safe for bathing but also for 'Aachman' (ritual sipping of holy water).

You can watch for the statement at the 33:51 timestamp.

At first, Adityanath stated that on January 12, 16, 20, 25, 30, and February 5, 10, and 13, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) tested water samples at the Sangam and found fecal coliform levels to be less than 2,500 MPN (Most Probable Number of bacteria per 100 ml).

Following this, he cited the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) water tests from January 12, 13, and 15, which he claimed showed fecal coliform levels of 2,000 MPN or less. (35:50 timestamp).

He accused the Opposition of attempting to “malign” the Maha Kumbh event.

However, BOOM analysed the data from CPCB and found that it contradicts the claims made by the Uttar Pradesh chief minister. The same report that the chief minister used to claim that Kumbh water is safe, reveals that it has much higher fecal coliform than permissible, making the water potentially dangerous for drinking and bathing.

The UP CM’s dismissal of the quality of water at Kumbh comes after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) criticised the UPPCB for failing to present sufficient data regarding fecal coliform levels in the Ganga and Yamuna rivers.

The principal bench of the NGT has also sought a response from the UP government regarding a petition that calls for action against the lack of proper toilet facilities, which has led to open defecation at the Kumbh, Live Law reported.

The petition claims that thousands of people and families are being forced to defecate in the open along the banks of the river Ganga due to inadequate facilities.

Report Contradicts Claim

On February 3, the CPCB, told the National Green Tribunal that river water at the Maha Kumbh was unsuitable for bathing due to excessive fecal coliform.

Fecal coliform bacteria are microbes that are typically found in human and animal excreta.

According to the report, “River water quality was not conforming with the primary water quality for bathing w.r.t. Fecal Coliform (FC) at all the monitored locations on various occasions. Huge number of people taking bath at Prayagraj during Maha Kumbh Mela in the river including auspicious bathing days which eventually leads to increase in fecal concentration.”

In summary, the CPCB’s report stated that river water quality at all monitored locations failed to meet primary bathing water standards, with contamination increasing significantly during auspicious bathing days due to the sheer number of people taking dips.

Analysing The Kumbh Water Quality Report

The report provides water quality data from seven locations between January 12 and 20.

Five of these locations are on the Ganga River, and two are on the Yamuna. The Ganga locations are ‘Shringverpur Ghat’, ‘Lord Curzon Bridge’, ‘Before Shastri Bridge near Nagvasuki Mandir’, ‘Deeha Ghat’ and ‘Sangam’.

The Yamuna locations are ‘Old Naini Bridge’ and ‘Before confluence to river Ganga at Sangam’.

According to the guidelines set by the CPCB, the 'desirable' limit for fecal coliform in river water is 500 MPN/100ml, while the 'maximum permissible' limit is 2,500 MPN/100ml for it to be considered safe for bathing.

BOOM analysed data from the CPCB website, which currently includes information from January 12 to February 17 and found a concerning picture.

According to Adityanath’s claim, the CPCB data for January 12, 13, and 15 at Sangam, showed fecal coliform levels of 2,000 MPN/100ml or less.

The fecal coliform level was 2000 MPN/100ml on January 12, and it dipped to 1.8 MPN/100ml on January 13, but it spiked to 11,000 MPN/100ml on January 14—more than four times the permissible limit. While it reduced to 6,800 MPN/100ml on January 15, it was still way above the permissible level.

Adityanath also stated that on January 12, 16, 20, 25, 30, and February 5, 10, and 13, the state's PCB tested water samples at the Sangam and found fecal coliform levels to be less than 2,500 MPN/100ml. BOOM checked data given by the UPPCB and found that on these specific dates the levels were below 2,500 MPN/100ml.

However, we found that the data of Union government and the state government differed.

For instance, CPCB data's on January 20 says that fecal coliform levels at Sangam was 49,000 MPN/100ml, over 19 times the permissible limit, making the water completely unsafe. Whereas, the state government report's figure was only 2,300 MPN/100ml.



