The meteorological department issued an orange alert for six districts in Kerala and a yellow alert for the remaining eight districts for Tuesday as heavy rains continued in several parts of the state.

The districts of Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur are under the orange alert. Meanwhile, the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod are under the yellow alert.

The heavy rains have triggered flash floods across the state affecting daily life. Here's a look at bad the situation is and what measures are being taken by the authorities.

What Is Happening Right Now?

The heavy rains have also triggered landslides in some forested areas, said a Mathrubhumi report. Authorities in Kannur and Kozhikode districts have issued warnings to residents dwelling near the forest ranges.

The report also mentions how authorities suspected landslides in Kannur's Nedumpoyil and Kozhikode's Vilangattu. The Hindu reported that shops, houses and government offices are getting flooded in Pathanamthitta.

The rains caused rivers to overflow leading to flash floods. Mathrubhumi reported that a bridge on the Vilangad river was completely submerged. The water levels also crossed the danger mark in the Achankovil and Manimalayar rivers.

Which Areas Have Been Affected?

The Hindu has reported that till August 29, the Pathanamthitta district was the worst affected with Naranganam village receiving the highest rainfall of 190mm. Other villages in the district that were affected by the floods include Chungappara, Ranny, Ayiroor and Kozhencherry.

In Kottayam, the town of Pampady received the highest rainfall of 117.4 mm, while Kanjirappally received 94 mm of rain on Monday.

With floodwater entering shops, many stocks kept inside for the upcoming Onam sales also sustained damages. The heavy rainfall also took a toll on the roadways. In Pathanamthitta, the road outside the office of the district police chief was submerged.

How Many People Are Affected?

People across the state are affected by rain-induced floods, landslides and road damage. In the Idukki district, five people of a family died on August 29 due to a major landslide. The incident took place near the town of Thodupuzha.

According to the News Minute report, the landslide took place at Maliyekkal Colony in Kudayathoor village. The authorities recovered the bodies of the victim - Chittadichalil Soman, his wife Shiji, daughter Shima, son Devanand and Soman's mother Thankamma. Rescue personnel continue to search for more missing people.

The heavy rainfall in Kerala has been going around since the month of August with casualties reported from various districts. Back on August 6, a landslide at Pettimudy near Munnar claimed up to 70 lives. Despite a search of 16 days, authorities were not able to recover the bodies of four people - Dineshkumar, (22), Kasthuri (26), Priyadarshini (7) and Karthika (21).

What Measures Are Been Taken?

Authorities in the state have been continuing rescue operations. Around 60 people from 17 families were shifted to rescue camps in Kozhencherry and Mallappally taluks in the Pathanamthitta district. With a landslide threat looming over Pattamthara Colony, nine families were shifted to the Elanthoor Community Hall by rescue personnel. Rescue camps have also been set up in Changanassery and Nedumkunnam villages.

With the rising water crossing the danger level, the Idamalayar Dam in Ernakulam was also opened on Monday, reported Matrubhumi. The danger limit is 164.10m but the rainfall caused the water level to rise up to 164.30m, forcing authorities to open the two shutters of the Idamalayar Dam to reduce the water level.

Floods In The Recent Past

As a state, Kerala has been vulnerable to floods due to its topography which causes heavy rainfall. The rainfall ends up triggering flash floods, and landslides across the state, hampering roadways and affecting people.

In the last five years, Kerala recorded fatal floods in 2018 and 2019. Back in 2018, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan informed the legislative assembly that the floods recorded 483 people dying and 14 people going missing. The floods caused financial damages up to ₹40,000 crores.

The year 2019 also followed a series of floods that saw the death toll going to 121 people, injuring 40 more. The heavy rainfall also forced airport authorities to suspend operations of the Cochin International Airport after getting affected by floodwater.