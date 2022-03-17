Who Is Pravin Tambe And Why Is Hotstar Making A Biopic On Him?

Disney+ Hotstar recently released the trailer of Kaun Pravin Tambe on March 10. The film, produced by Fox Star Studios would be exclusively available for screening via Hotstar Multiplex from April 1. But the trailer's launch has made many people curious about Pravin Tambe, the cricketer on whom this biopic is based upon. During his speech at the Design for Change Conference in 2014, Rahul Dravid spoke about his encounter and experience with Pravin Tambe. Instead of talking about Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble, Dravid wanted to talk about Tambe's journey and what made Pravin Tambe synonymous with passion. The movie stars Shreyas Talpade, who would be playing the role of the cricketer who never gave up.

Who Is Pravin Tambe?

Pravin Tambe is a right-handed leg-spin bowler, who made his IPL debut at the age of 41, representing the Rajasthan Royals. But prior to making his debut in the Indian Premier League, Pravin Tambe did not have any first-class cricket experience. The trailer presents the initial days of Tambe as an aspiring cricketer, where the game was his first priority, more than job and marriage.

Despite his passion for the sport, it was becoming difficult for Tambe to make the cut for the Ranji Trophy tournament. In the biopic trailer, his family was seen continuously pressurising Tambe to get a job while cricket was his first priority. Therefore, Tambe made it very clear that he would only work for a company that takes part in cricket tournaments, during his job search period.

The trailer also presents how Tambe got married, following 'pressure from the family' and continued to look for a job as continuing to play cricket got increasingly difficult. But Tambe kept his marital life in the backseat, as searching for a job while playing cricket was becoming difficult. Tambe continued to play cricket in the maidans of Mumbai, for more than 20 years, despite all the hardships and rejections to represent Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. For Rahul Dravid, Tambe was the representation of passion in a cricket field.

His journey after IPL 2014

His hardship finally bore fruit when he was selected by the Rajasthan Royals in 2013, aged 41. In his 2014 speech, Dravid spoke on how Rajasthan Royals were looking for a leg spinner. Pravin Tambe visited the nets, where he was mocked for his age. But Dravid saw something different in Tambe and selected the Mumbaikar. But his selection of Tambe was followed by a call from the franchise's CEO, questioning Dravid on why a 41-year-old made the cut while the team aims to promote young talent.

His selection surprised every one because of no experience in first-class cricket. Even during his time with the Rajasthan Royals, Tambe did not get selected, but according to Dravid, it was Tambe's attitude that made the difference. Despite the rejections, Tambe did not let that affect his passion and he practised day in and day out, taking notes from mentors like Dravid, Brad Hogg, Shane Watson.

But the leg spinner was initially a medium-pace bowler, but it was his coach who asked him to for leg-spinning. In 2014, Pravin bagged a hat-trick against the Kolkata Night Riders in Ahmedabad, making him the Player of the Match. Till the first 25 matches, he was also the holder of the Purple Cap in IPL 2014 for being the highest wicket-taker. He later represented Gujarat Lions in 2016 and Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2017. Kolkata Knight Riders bought Tambe during the IPL 2020 auction. He created history by being the first Indian cricketer to get a contract and play in the Caribbean Premier League, representing the Trinbago Knight Riders.

Kaun Pravin Tambe: The Movie

The biopic, based on Pravin Tambe's life features Shreyas Talpade as the 41-year-old IPL debutant cricketer. Along with him, the movie also features Ashish Vidyarthi, Anjali Patil and Parambrata Chatterjee, with Jayprad Desai being the director. The movie is set to release exclusively for Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex on April 1.