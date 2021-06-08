New Income Tax Website Launches With Glitches: All You Need To Know

The new portal by the Income Tax department crashed on the first day of operations within 24 hours of its launch. Facing grievances from the taxpayers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman publicly called out the IT service provider Infosys and its co-founder Nandan Nilekani and asked them to rectify the same.





The much awaited e-filing portal 2.0 was launched last night 20:45hrs.



I see in my TL grievances and glitches.



Hope @Infosys & @NandanNilekani will not let down our taxpayers in the quality of service being provided.



Ease in compliance for the taxpayer should be our priority. https://t.co/iRtyKaURLc — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) June 8, 2021

As a response to this, Nilkani acknowledged some glitches, expressed the company's regret for the same and assured future stability.





The new e-filing portal will ease the filing process and enhance end user experience. @nsitharaman ji, we have observed some technical issues on day one, and are working to resolve them. @Infosys regrets these initial glitches and expects the system to stabilise during the week. https://t.co/LocRBPCzpP — Nandan Nilekani (@NandanNilekani) June 8, 2021





The new portal (incometax.gov.in) went live on June 7 at 8:45 pm, but several users reported that it was unreachable, posting pictures and screenshots of blank white screens and error messages on their social media timelines.

The hashtag '#incometaxportal' is trending on Twitter.

Users having trouble logging in as new income tax portal crashes on 1st day #incometaxportal pic.twitter.com/Oy0P9GvgSE — CA Ashish Madnawat (@themadnawat) June 8, 2021





#IncomeTax #incometaxportal

Day 1: Unable to Login

Lets see what's more to come pic.twitter.com/PE5ldauRpL — CA Deepak Sethi (@CADeepakSethi93) June 8, 2021





This is not the first time the IT major has been at the receiving end of the Finance Ministry's dissatisfaction. Infosys had also developed and currently manages the IT infrastructure behind the Goods and Services Tax (GST) network.

The impending launch of the new portal kept the income tax filing network down from June 1 through June 6 and was the Income Tax Department's way of providing an uncomplicated way for even those users with little tax knowledge to file their returns.

According to the government, the new IT portal will have the following features:

The ability to process income tax returns immediately A singular dashboard for all interactions and pending actions A new free-of-cost filing software to for users to file their returns through an interactive list of questions for a cross section of ITR numbers. Users can submit a profile of their salary, business, property which will be used to pre-file their ITR. After a tax-deducted-at-source statement is uploaded, the portal also pre-fills forms.





There would be new user manuals, FAQs, chatbots, live agents and a call centre.

The new tax payment system, however, would be launched on June 18.



