Ripping through the coastal areas of Gujarat, Cyclone Biparjoy made a landfall near Jakhau Port in the Kutch district on Thursday evening. The storm has now weakened into a cyclonic storm from a very severe cyclonic storm, and will continue to weaken into a depression by June 16 evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The storm started on June 4 and had been moving slowly north in the Arabian Sea for 10 days before it hit the land on June 15. Completing a 10-day long journey, Cyclone Biparjoy has been one of the longest-lived cyclone in the recent past. According to research, Arabian Sea has been showing a trend of prolonged and severe cyclones, of late. Read more about it here.









According to The Hindu, after Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat's coastal areas, at least 22 people were injured, and electric poles and trees were uprooted. In addition, 23 animals were killed, while heavy rains and gusty winds pulled down around 524 trees and electric poles in various parts of Gujarat, cutting power to over 940 villages.





Strong winds uprooted hundreds of trees, damaged communication towers, toppled electricity poles and raised dusty gusts of winds which resulted in zero visibility at Gujarat's coastal districts of Kutch, Jakhau and Dwarka.





Prime Minister Modi spoke to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel over the phone on Thursday night and enquired about the situation in the state following the landfall of powerful cyclone 'Biparjoy'. PM sought to know the steps taken by the state towards the safety of wild animals in the region, especially the lions in the Gir forest.







NDRF Personnel undertook the road clearance operation in Morbi and rescued fishermen from the harbour after water surged in the Devbhumi Dwarka district.





Kutch is still reeling from the effects of Biparjoy, which made landfall 12 hours ago. On Friday morning, the district was hit with strong winds and prolonged rain, The Indian Express reported.





After creating the havoc in Gujarat, the cyclone advanced towards the Pakistan-Kutch border later on Thursday night.









In Pakistan, people have been evacuated from the coastal area and been lodged in relief camps, in anticipation of the cyclone.









