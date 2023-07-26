Recently, a video of a heated argument between an Indian railways employee and a passenger enraged after being offered 'halal-certified tea' had gone viral. The passenger in the video enquired about halal-certified tea and why it was being offered during the month of Sawan. As seen in the video, the staff explained to the agitated passenger that tea is, in any case, vegetarian.

In light of the controversy, IRCTC clarified that the tea premix in question has the required FSSAI certification and is a completely vegetarian product with green dots. "The product is also exported to other countries which mandate "Halal certification" for such products," the IRCTC tweeted replying to the viral video.

As the video went viral, many people raised questions as to why a tea premix needs halal certification. But what does halal certification mean in the first place? BOOM explains.

What does being halal-certified mean?

Halal is an Arabic word for permissible and halal food is that which adheres to Islamic law, and is therefore permissible for consumption by Muslims. Halal certification was initially implemented in 1974 for slaughtered meat, and it was only applied to meat products until 1993. Then it was expanded to include additional food goods, as well as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and so on.

Halal meat refers to the meat of an animal (permissible to be eaten in Islam) which has been slaughtered, in multiple swipes without lifting the knife, through the throat, oesophagus, and jugular veins but not the spinal cord. The process involves the complete draining out of the animal's blood. At the time of slaughter, animals must be alive and in good health. A Muslim must recite a dedication known as the tasmiya and invoke Allah's name during the slaughter.

Animals whose meat is considered halal in Islam include- camel, goat, cow, sheep, buffalo, rabbit, fish, duck, deer, peacock, ostrich, dove and chicken. Animals whose meat is considered haram (not halal) are dog, cat, pig, monkey, tiger, cheetah, fox, lizard, crab, crocodile, tortoise and squirrel. Apart from this, alcohol is also considered haram and is strictly prohibited for consumption in Islam.

Therefore, anything which is explicitly haram or may contain ingredients which is haram (like alcohol or byproducts of animals whose meat is considered haram) can never be halal-certified.

Are all non-meat foods halal?

Generally all non-meat foods are halal as long as its production cycle is not involving haram ingredients. As a common practice, fats and oils are used during the process to enhance the taste of non-meat food. Some of these enhancers may have been derived from a non-Halal animal. For example, lard, also known as pig fat, is used in packaged cookies and crackers for their enhancing taste.

Additionally, some packaging might include animal grease such as pork fats. These packaging materials will make the vegetable-based or non-meat halal items haram and unfit for consumption by Muslim if they have been even in the slightest touch with them, as per Islamic deitry laws.

Therefore, a non-meat food gets a halal certificate if haram ingredients, like alcohol or byproducts of non-halal animals, have not been used during its packaging or processing.

Which authority provides the halal certificate?



A halal certificate is a document from a halal certification body or authority attesting to the fact that a good complies with Islamic dietary laws and regulations and is "halal" for consumption by Muslims.

Depending on the nature of the business, different types of Halal certification exist. To make sure businesses satisfy the needs of Muslim customers, restaurants, hotels, slaughterhouses, and packaging industries typically apply for the certification. Halal certification does not, however, only apply to the manufacturing of food. Halal certification is also available for a variety of other commodities, including non-alcoholic beverages, food processing inputs, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, traditional herbal products, cosmetics, personal care, and household goods.

In India, halal certification is done by private certification organisations. The most widely sought after organisations are Jamiat-Ulama-E-Maharashtra and Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind Halal Trust. According to Jamiat-Ulama-E-Maharashtra's website, the production facility is audited by a team of two auditors as part of the standard certification process. The technical and Sharia committees evaluate and approve the certification based on their report.

Regulations around halal certification in India

Although India does not have a national regulation for the certification, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry laid out guidelines, earlier this year, for streamlining the halal certification process for export of meat and meat products from India. These guidelines were proposed by the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT).

According to the guidelines, only those Indian facilities are allowed to export meat which are halal-certified by bodies who have received accreditation from NABCB (national accreditation board for certification bodies). It also added that all existing halal certification bodies would have six months time to seek accreditation from NABCB.

NABCB is a self-governing body joined to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. It is liable for the accreditation of confirmation/examination bodies according to pertinent worldwide principles.



