Comedian Kunal Kamra has once again landed in the midst of controversy after referring to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a 'gaddar' (traitor) during a recent stand-up performance. His comments triggered outrage from the Shiv Sena, leading to threats, a police complaint, and even vandalism at the Mumbai hotel where the show was recorded.

In light of the controversy, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske issued a stark warning to Kamra, declaring that party workers would pursue him across the country. "You will be forced to flee India," he stated in a video message.



Mhaske, who referred to Kamra as a "contract comedian," accused him of provoking Shinde. "You should not have stepped on the tail of a snake," he cautioned, implying that the consequences would be severe. "Once the fangs are out, there will be dire repercussions," he added.



The MP further alleged that Kamra was financially backed by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and was deliberately targeting Shinde.

Moreover, party leader Sanjay Nirupam has openly declared, “We will thrash Kunal Kamra tomorrow at 11 o’clock,” further intensifying the controversy.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday also reacted to the row, saying that satire can be used, but not to insult anyone. He also urged that Kamra should apologise for his “low-level comedy”.

Amid the escalating tensions, Habitat Studio, the venue where the show took place, has announced a temporary shutdown following the attacks.

What Was the Joke About?



The controversy erupted after a video from Kunal Kamra's show, Naya Bharat, went viral. During the performance, Kamra took a satirical dig at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s political realignment, directly calling him a ‘gaddar’ (traitor), though without explicitly naming him.



A clip from the show, shared by Kamra himself, features him singing a parody of Dil Toh Pagal Hai, making pointed references to a "leader from Thane," a thinly veiled allusion to Shinde. The comedian alluded to Shinde's 2022 rebellion, which led to the split of Shiv Sena into the Shinde faction and the Uddhav Thackeray faction.



"This is their politics—they claimed to oppose dynastic rule, yet someone’s father was taken away," Kamra remarked, seemingly referencing the Sena vs. Sena conflict. His comment appeared to highlight how Shinde’s faction wrested control of the Shiv Sena, sidelining Uddhav Thackeray, whose leadership was rooted in his family's political legacy.

Kamra's performance also featured sharp jibes at the extravagant wedding of Anant Ambani and a parody song satirising the supposed independence of investigative agencies like the ED and CBI. He concluded his act by holding up a copy of the Indian Constitution, declaring, "This is what allows me to do what I do. In the framework of this book you can feel free to do anything."

The Shinde segment quickly sparked debate, with reactions pouring in from both supporters and critics.

FIRs and Legal Action



Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel has lodged an FIR against Kunal Kamra at the MIDC police station, demanding strict action against him. Patel also issued an ultimatum, insisting that Kamra apologise within two days, warning that failure to do so would result in him being barred from moving freely in Mumbai.



Additionally, Patel vowed to raise the matter in the Maharashtra Assembly and urged the state home minister to take severe action against the comedian.



The MIDC police registered the FIR in the early hours of Monday, booking Kamra under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 353(1)(b) for statements conducing to public mischief and 356(2) for defamation.



Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have also registered a case against nearly 40 Shiv Sena workers for vandalizing the Habitat Studio in Khar. In a separate case, the Khar police filed another FIR against 19 named Shiv Sena functionaries—including Rahul Kanal (Yuva Sena), Vibhag Pramukh Kunal Sarmarkar, and Akshay Panvelkar—along with 15 to 20 unidentified persons.



Reportedly, they stand accused of ransacking hotel property in addition to vandalizing the comedy venue. The case against the Shiv Sena workers has been filed under multiple BNS sections, including those related to unlawful assembly and destruction of private property.

Opposition Leaders Rally Behind Kamra



Amid the FIRs and threats against Kamra, several opposition leaders have come out in his support. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut shared the video on X, captioning it "Kunal Ka Kamal," signaling his backing for the comedian.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray, on Sunday night, called the attack on the studio cowardly. In his post on X, Thackeray said, "Only an insecure coward would react to a song by someone."



Mindhe’s coward gang breaks the comedy show stage where comedian @kunalkamra88 put out a song on eknath mindhe which was 100% true.



Only an insecure coward would react to a song by someone.



Btw law and order in the state?



Another attempt to undermine the CM and Home Minister… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) March 23, 2025

Past Cases Against Kunal Kamra



Kunal Kamra is no stranger to legal troubles and threats. He has faced multiple controversies in the past due to his sharp political satire and outspoken criticism. Some notable instances include:



Contempt of Court Case (2020)



Kamra was charged with contempt of court for his tweets criticising the Supreme Court’s decision to grant bail to Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami. The former Attorney General of India, K.K. Venugopal, had granted consent for contempt proceedings, stating that Kamra’s remarks were in "bad taste" and "crossed the line of free speech".



Ban by Airlines (2020)



In February 2020, multiple airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet, banned Kamra from flying after he heckled Arnab Goswami mid-flight. The incident, in which Kamra repeatedly questioned Goswami about his journalism, was recorded and shared online.

FYI - Arnab Goswami was in my

flight again this morning while returning from lucknow... I again asked him politely if he wants to have a honest discussion he with his verbal arrogant hand jester he asked me to move away & I did that... — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 29, 2020

FIR Over Morphed National Flag (2022)



An FIR was filed in Uttar Pradesh against Kamra for sharing a morphed image of the national flag that replaced the Ashoka Chakra with a depiction of a farm protest symbol. The complaint accused him of insulting the Tricolour, leading to allegations of sedition and hurting national sentiments.



Case for Mocking Yogi Adityanath (2019)



Kamra faced police action for allegedly insulting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a tweet. The case was filed under sections related to defamation and promoting enmity. However, Kamra maintained that his satire was a form of free speech.



