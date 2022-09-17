The 2022 FIFA World Cup is on the horizon, starting on November 20. The Qatar football team will face Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor in the first match. Like previous other World Cups, the one in 2022 will follow the tradition of the opening rituals with the host country playing the first match of the tournament.



Qatar is the first middle-eastern country to host the coveted event and began preparing for the mega event months ahead of time. Fans will be in for treats such as the Doha skyline, transportation facilities to the stadiums and modern architecture. Here's a look at some of the things fans will experience during their time in Qatar.

World Cup In The Month Of November-December

For the first time in its history, the FIFA World Cup will take place during the month of November and December. Since the first World Cup in 1932 in Uruguay, the global football tournament has only taken place during the months of May, June and July.

FIFA's decision to host the 2022 World Cup in Qatar during the month of November and December stems from Qatar's extreme heat conditions. Unlike the other countries where the tournament was previously held, Qatar faces extreme heat conditions during the months of May, June and July. On average, the country's temperature reaches the sweltering point of over 40 to 50°C.

This deserted country usually records around 25 to 30°C in the months of November and December, making it better suitable for footballers to play on the field. Playing in the peak heat with heatwaves and humidity would lead to players getting exhausted more quickly and frequently.

AC And Cooling Systems Inside The Stadiums

While November and December see milder weather compared to the other months in Qatar the weather may still be extreme for some fans who will arrive from across the globe. To tackle the heat situation inside the stadiums, all eight stadiums across Qatar feature air conditioning vents inside the stadium. The air-conditioners will pump and circulate cool air from the grills in the stand to the nozzles on the pitch.



Qatar built fully air conditioned stadiums 🏟 pic.twitter.com/YVZ6XL0RqU — Naija (@Naija_PR) March 31, 2022

Dr Saud Abdulaziz Abdul Ghani, a Sudan-born engineer who is also nicknamed 'Dr Cool' had designed the system. In an interview with FIFA, Dr Ghani mentioned how his PhD study on air conditioning for a car inspired him to construct stadiums that are built with air-conditioning vents.

A 'Movable' Stadium

Stadium 974 in Doha will provide a new experience for the players and the fans in the spectating galleries as they watch their teams fight it out for the reputed trophy. The stadium is capable of seating 40,000 spectators inside.

Designed by Fenwick Iribarren Architects, the stadium was inaugurated in November 2021. This unique stadium is the only one in the world made out of shipping containers and modular steel. Utilising 974 shipping containers, the stadium is the first fully demountable covered football stadium in the world.

With this, Qatar aims to commit to cost-effective sustainability, as the stadium is recyclable. After the tournament, the containers used to make the stadiums along with the superstructure will be reused.

This makes it the only temporary stadium constructed for the World Cup and dismantled afterwards in a recyclable manner.

Take a closer look at Stadium 974 and meet some of the engineers behind this innovative #Qatar2022 stadium! pic.twitter.com/GZFEw5ypn7 — SC News (@roadto2022news) November 20, 2021

Shortage Of Hotels

Around 1.2 million people are expected to visit Qatar during the onset of the World Cup. The country has reported a shortage of hotels. Some of the hotels with few vacancies have increased their prices, making it even more difficult for spectators to book rooms.

This is important since many fans book their tickets depending on how the tournament plays out and which teams reach the final rounds. The FIFA World Cup is a round-robin, knockout tournament where teams are divided into groups. Only the top two teams of the groups qualify for the next round.

For fans whose teams qualify for the next rounds, the shortage of hotels would be another obstacle as the lowest prices range between $1,028 to $5,276 for a night.

Ban On One-Night Stands

Another concern for spectators regarding the World Cup in Qatar has been on the grounds of homosexual rights. Homosexuality is criminalised in Qatar with up to three years in prison, and in some cases, the death penalty.

FIFA has suggested that flags of any colour will be allowed inside the stadiums, including the flag of the LGBTQ community.

Qatar has also banned one-night stands for spectators coming for the World Cup. Spectators can be arrested and can face up to seven years in prison. Non-marital sex is prohibited in the country and the rule will be implied to spectators who will visit during the FIFA World Cup 2022.