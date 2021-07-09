Wimbledon, Copa America And Euro 2020 Finals: When And Where To Watch

The weekend promises to be a blockbuster one for sports fans with football and tennis action in store.

Will it finally come home for England or will Italy spoil their party? Can Lionel Messi finally break his jinx with the Argentinian national team or will Neymar lead Brazil to continental glory? And will anyone be able to stop Novak Djokovic from winning his 20th Grand Slam title?

This is how you can catch all live sporting action right on your couch.

Saturday: July 10



Wimbledon women's singles final

World No 1 Ashleigh Barty squares off against eighth seed Karolina Pliskova for the Wimbledon women's singles title.

The Aussie Barty is in imperious form at the All England Club and is yet to drop a set. Victory on Saturday will seal her second Grand Slam title.

Czech Pliskova coasted through to the semi-finals without dropping a set. However, she needed a comeback win over second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the semis to book her place in the final. This will be Pliskova's second Grand Slam final, five years after losing in the 2016 US Open final.

Sunday: July 11



Copa America Final

Lionel Messi's Argentina take on Neymar's Brazil in the final of the Copa America.

Messi, who has won all there is to be won with his club Barcelona, is desperate to win a title with his national team. The only time he tasted victory with Argentina was when they won the gold medal at the 2008 Olympics. Since then, he has tasted defeat in the finals of the 2007, 2015 and 2016 Copa America as well as losing in the final of the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Messi's former club teammate Neymar, on the other hand, has won Olympic gold and silver with Brazil as well as the FIFA Confederations cup. However, he was out with injury when Brazil won the 2019 Copa America title.

Wimbledon men's singles final

Will Sunday be the day when Novak Djokovic finally catches up with his rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Grand Slam titles? Or will one of Matteo Berrettini, Hubert Hurkacz or Denis Shapavalov get their hands on a first Grand Slam title?

Sunday night/Monday morning

Euro 2020 Final

55 years after winning the FIFA World Cup in front of their home fans at Wembley, the England men's national team is back at the iconic stadium playing in the final of an international tournament.

Manager Gareth Southgate has more than made amends for his missed penalty as a player in the 1996 Euro semi-finals and has finally allowed England to dream of success.

Standing in their way will be Italy, arguably the team of the tournament. The Azzuri have had a tougher draw compared to the Three Lions and vanquished Belgium and Spain on their way to the final.

No matter who comes out on top, the final promises to be a cracker of a match.

