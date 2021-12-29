All You Need To Know About COVID-19 Vaccination For Children

The government will begin the COVID-19 vaccination program for children between the ages of 15 and 18 years on January 3, 2022.

After consulting with states and union territories, the Union Health Ministry has published guidelines and SOPs to administer vaccines to children.

Children of what age can get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Children born in 2007 or before are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Which vaccines are available for children? Are they free?

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is the only vaccine available for the 15-18 age group. Vaccination is free of cost for all eligible citizens in government centres. Private hospitals can charge people for the vaccines.

How can children register for the vaccine?

Eligible children can register themselves on the Co-WIN portal via their parents' existing Co-WIN accounts from January 1, 2022. Walk-in registration from January 3 is also available for children.

What is the vaccination regimen for children?

After getting their dose of the vaccine, children will be required to wait for 30 minutes at the vaccination centre to monitor for adverse events following immunization. The second dose will be available for children after a gap of 28 days.