Thirty fire units, each spraying 40,000 litres of water, 120 firefighters, two navy helicopters, two floating bulldozers, a couple of other bulldozers, two large de-watering pumps, and dozens of small water pumps, have doused the five-day-long fire at 110-acre Brahmapuram waste dumping site in Kochi, Kerala, on Monday evening.

But as smouldering continues and the plastic waste at four-meter-deep is still burning, the city is covered with toxic smoke, forcing the government to declare a holiday for students up to seventh standard. People have also been advised to remain at home and use N-95 masks while stepping out.

On Sunday, Renu Raj, Ernakulam District Collector, advised everyone in Kochi city to remain at home. On Monday, she declared a holiday for school students.

Talking to BOOM Live, Vijayasabu Tharayil, who runs a design studio in Aroor, some 23km far from Brahmapuram waste dumping site, said that toxic smoke has reached their area.

"Since yesterday, our town is covered with toxic smoke. Elders here are experiencing breathing uneasiness," Vijayasabu added.

According to Air Quality Index (AQI) data, on March 4, the AQI in Kochi was 273, and on March 5, it was 250. On March 6, the AQI was 175. On March 7, in some parts of the city, AQI is still 250, which AQI rates it unhealthy.

And the PM2.5 pollutant varies from 113 to 200. These PM2.5 particles size allow them to enter the lungs. And this can cause short-term health effects such as eye, nose, throat, and lung irritation, coughing, sneezing, runny nose, and shortness of breath.

Talking to BOOM Live, Dr. Padmanabha Shenoy, an immunologist, said children and elders should be extra cautious in such situations. "As Kochi is a seaside city, the smoke will dissipate soon. However, this PM2.5 will remain in the atmosphere for several days, if not weeks. We shouldn't take off our masks for at least a couple of weeks," Shenoy explained.

Reason for fire

The cause of the fire, which started on Thursday night, is still unknown. However, VD Satheesan, Leader of Opposition in Kerala, said in the Assembly that fire was deliberately set in the waste dumping site.

Satheesan, who is an MLA from North Paravoor, which is 30 km far from Brahmapuram, said that the term of one of the contractors engaged to remove waste was ending on March 3 and had sought an extension.

"Before an extension, a site inspection is to be carried out. As the inspection would have revealed the lack of waste clearance operations, the fire was deliberately set to conceal the actual situation on the ground," he claimed.

The fire had broken out at the waste dump on March 2.

Meanwhile, refuting all the allegations of Satheesan, Minister for Local Self-Government Institutions M B Rajesh contended that the situation at Brahmapuram was under control and there was no cause for concern or panic. Bangalore-based Zonta Infratech is holding the contract for the biomining of legacy waste.

Since 2012, municipal solid waste of 5 municipalities (Aluva, Angamaly, Kalamassery, Thrikkakara, and Tripunithura) and 2 panchayats (Cheranalloor and Vadavucode-Puthencruz) and the solid waste of Kochi corporation are handled by the Kochi Corporation and taken to Brahmapuram plant.

Corruption allegations

Talking to BOOM Live, Tony Chammany, former Mayor of Kochi, said that the firm was not doing its job.

"Eventually, the waste accumulates. In February, I held a press conference and said that I will approach the vigilance seeking a probe. I feel that Zonta has sensed the danger and to show that they have done the work, they had set the fire to the waste heap," Chammany said.

Chammany told BOOM Live that the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) violated guidelines to award the contract for establishing the plant and managing legacy waste in Kochi, Kozhikode, and Kollam corporations to Zonta Infra Tech Pvt Ltd.

He said that, while a company is required to have experience in implementing biomining projects to the tune of at least Rs 10 crore to participate in the tender, Zonta had only experience with capping projects.

“The firm had initially produced a certificate issued by the Tirunelveli municipal commissioner, which said it had implemented capping works worth Rs 8.5 crore and was awarded an operation and maintenance contract for Rs 95 lakh,” Chammany said adding that Zonta selected by avoiding the bidder who came second in the tender that had quoted Rs 33 crore for the project.

Tony added that the bidder who came second had work experience in biomining projects in major cities and the Indian Army.

“Zonta was selected because, the daughter of a prominent CPM leader, had stakes in it,” Chammany added.

According to Chammany, the old plant is not functioning properly. "Additionally, biomining is not also happening. So, when waste got accumulated, the waste was dumped on vehicle tracks in the waste dump area, which was an obstacle for fire engines to enter inside,” he said.

Plant timeline

In 1998, the Kochi Corporation acquired around 38 acres of land in Puthen Cruz Panchayat to set up a waste management plant in Bhramapuram. The Panchayath had passed a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to set up the plant. However, the idea for the plant didn't materialize. Later on, in 2007, the Kerala High Court directed the Corporation to dump in Brahmapuram until a waste management plant is set up.

When the dumping started, residents started to move out following health issues, mainly allergic complications. Amidst resistance from locals, the government purchased land from nearby areas and expanded the area to 110 acres.

In 2008, a solid waste management facility was commissioned with a capacity to handle 200 tonnes of waste per day at Brahmapuram. Unfortunately, in 2011, the plant stopped its operations for 'unknown' reasons.

Then, the government planned to build a new plant with a capacity to process 500 tonnes of waste per day. Locals opposed the move. The panchayats refused to give NOCs.

Meanwhile, the old plant was made functional. And currently, the plant receives 383 tonnes of waste every day. In 2016, the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Southern Zone pointed out that the dumping of waste at Brahmapuram has been illegal since its authorization had expired five years ago. And in 2018, the NGT slapped a one crore rupee fine on the corporation for non-compliance with its 2016 order.

The Kerala Pollution Control Board also initiated action against the Kochi Corporation for the unscientific handling of waste at Brahmapuram citing the violation of SWM Rules, 2016, and Section 24 of the Water (Prevention and Control of) Pollution Act, 1974.

The Chitrapuzha and Kadambrayar rivers around the site are the sources of drinking water for six panchayats but they were getting polluted. The Central Pollution Control Board in its 2018 report on the rivers in India said that these two rivers do not meet water quality criteria, mentioning the particular stretch of Kadambrayar between Manckakadavu and Brahmaputra.

Additionally, multiple fires have broken out in the plant across the years in 2013, 2019, and 2020.

In 2013, the Kerala government decided to pursue waste-to-energy technology at Brahmapuram, based on the recommendations of the R V G Menon Committee. The Committee was tasked with studying the advanced waste management technologies in the country,

Despite the opposition, the government awarded the contract to implement a 295-crore rupee project G J Eco Power Private Limited. The approval has been cancelled by the government in 2020 citing the inability of the company to achieve financial closure.

Following that, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) floated a tender to find a new firm for the biomining of legacy waste, after which Zonta was selected.



Meanwhile, as waste collected cannot be dumped at Brahmapuram now, it is being temporarily held in the city at different places stinking the city.

Court intervention

When this copy was filed, the Kerala High Court had summoned Kochi Corporation secretary at 1:45 pm in the court.

When the government lawyer said that they can provide an update tomorrow, the court disagreed and summoned the official.

On Monday, the Kerala High Court has initiated a suo motu writ petition in relation to the continuing fire at a dumping yard of Kochi Corporation in Brahmapuram. Justice Devan Ramachandran had submitted a letter to the Chief Justice, in this regard, seeking the Court to intervene in the matter.