Dengue is rapidly spreading in multiple states across India, with West Bengal, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand reporting alarming increases in cases. The capital city might be experiencing its most severe dengue outbreak since 2015, with more than 3,000 reported infections and one fatality this year. The surge in cases has managed to raise significant health concerns.

As of September 17, the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control's website has documented more than 94,000 dengue cases and 91 fatalities in the country. In the wake of this surge, the centre on Wednesday held a high-level meeting, chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, to assess the preparedness of the public health system for prevention, containment and management of the mosquito-borne disease.

As dengue infections continue to rise, the proliferation of misinformation related to the disease on social media is inevitable. Many so-called dengue remedies are being shared without any substantial scientific backing.

BOOM spoke to medical experts who debunked these self-medication and unproven claims floating on social media.

Myth 1- Goat milk and papaya leaves cure dengue



Goat milk and papaya leaves are the two most widespread 'remedies' being touted as cure for dengue. Apparently, papaya leaves help in increasing the count of platelets in our body, which are destroyed during dengue.

BOOM spoke to general physician, Dr Ajay Mahajan, who explained that there is no scientific proof of the same. According to Mahajan, the reduction in the count of platelets is secondary, as our main focus should be the intake of fluids to maintain the electrolyte balance.

During a dengue infection, individuals undergo symptoms like gastrointestinal issues and severe diarrhea, which can lead to vomiting, and along with this internal plasma leakage. Consequently, the body begins to rapidly deplete its electrolyte levels. "If left unattended, this can lead to low blood pressure, resulting in shock and ultimately death," he said.

Goat milk and papaya leaves can actually cause harm during dengue. "A patient has a weak digestion process during this period. If these so-called remedies cause indigestion and trigger vomiting, it will further upset the electrolyte balance of the body," he said.

Dengue virus has four strains, namely, DENV1, DENV2, DENV3 and DENV4. Any of these strains can cause the infection. Explaining the reduction in platelet count, Mahajan said, "If an individual is infected by a different strain than before, the antibodies developed against the previous strain are not equipped to effectively counteract the new variant. In fact, the strain becomes complex with the antibodies attacking the platelets."

According to him, the normal count of platelets is 1.5 to 4 lakh but even a little below this count, there is no reason to panic.

However, as Mahajan says, this condition is taken care by the body on its own once the electrolyte balance is restored. "The body and its metabolism takes its own course to recovery if our intake of fluid in optimal and we stick to proper medication," he said.

Myth 2- Kiwi and dragonfruit should be eaten during dengue

Of late, social media users have also been promoting the utility of exotic fruits like kiwi and dragonfruit during dengue, due to their high content of Vitamin C, which can help increase the blood's platelet count.

According to Dr Neha Gupta, an infectious diseases physician, "A patient might as well be at the stage where the body could be recovering after attaining optimum electrolyte levels, but they might feel that it is because of the consumption of these fruits that their recovery has been enhanced." This has been seen in several cases, however, it is just a matter of coincidence.

She says there is no point spending on such items as they cannot be touted as the cure for dengue. "Due to their water and vitamin content, they may help in boosting immunity, but there is nothing more to it," he added.

Myth 3- Drinking excessive water during dengue helps



Well, drinking a lot of water during dengue is advised but that should not be blindly done. Dengue manifests in the body as bone marrow suppression, immunological destruction of platelets and plasma leakage. This plasma leakage upsets our electrolyte balance for which we resort to fluid intake from outside.

According to Gupta, "Patients require higher volume of fluid when the disease starts to grow, but it should not be excessive and uncontrolled, because administering fluid from outside should be in accordance to the rate of fluid leakage inside the body."

Providing excessive fluid can lead to problems such as abdominal swelling, breathing difficulties due to significant lung fluid build-up and excessive fluid in the lungs.

Myth 4- Dengue happens only in unhygienic locations

Speaking to BOOM, microbiologist, Dr Umar Rashid Khan said, "We always hear that dengue spreads in areas which are unhygienic, full of garbage and puddled water. Well there is nothing wrong in this, but we must be careful of the fact that the dengue mosquito can breed in the smallest of puddles of water in the cleanest of locality."

Therefore, he said, we must be vigilant enough and not let any amount of water accumulate unattended in our houses or in our locality.

Dr Khan also addressed the rumour about the dengue mosquito only biting in the lower part of the body, like the legs and feet. "People say this just because those parts are more accessible. A mosquito can bite anywhere, therefore it is advised to apply mosquito repellant creams as much as possible," he said.







