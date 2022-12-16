The weekend is here and Netflix India has updated its list of the top 10 TV shows and movies for viewers around the country. Ranveer Hooda starrer 'CAT' dethroned 'Khakee' to top the TV shows list.

Meanwhile, Jenna Ortega's 'Wednesday' continues to trend at number two amongst Netflix India viewers. While 'Khakee' lost its number-one spot in the top TV shows list, it continues to trend at number three.

Rakul Preet Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Doctor G' sit on top of the movies list. Rishab Shetty-directed 'Kantara' dubbed in Hindi replaced 'Love Today' to become the new number two in the trending movies list.'

'Goodbye' featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna is now trending at number three followed by 'Love Today' at number four.

Here are the top five movies and TV shows you can binge-watch on Netflix India this weekend.

Top Movies

#5 Urvasivo Rakshasivo

#4 Love Today

#3 Goodbye

#2 Kantara (Hindi)

#1 Doctor G

Top TV Shows

#5 Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area

#4 Too Hot To Handle: Season 4

#3 Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

#2 Wednesday

#1 CAT