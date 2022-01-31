Why Canada's Truckers Are Leading A Massive Anti-Vaccine Rally

Canada is witnessing huge anti-vaccine rally in capital city Ottawa. In view of the unfolding situation, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been moved to an undisclosed 'safe location in Ottawa over security reasons. According to reports, thousands of demonstrators joined the protest in the Canadian capital city over the weekend, bringing the city to a virtual standstill. A border highway that leads to the United States was also blocked.

Why Are Canadian Truckers Protesting?

The protest, called the 'Freedom Convoy 2022', began last week in west part of Canada in opposition against Covid-19 curbs and the recent vaccine mandate for truck drivers crossing the US-Canada border. While it was initially a rally, it turned into a protest demonstration upon reaching the capital where several anti-vaxxers, disgruntled over the Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the Canadian government, joined them.

The convoy of truckers started to drive from Vancouver to Ottawa in protest of the mandate. Several convoys of trucks started reaching Ottawa on Friday and were joined by thousands of other anti-vaccination protesters.

On Sunday, truckers blocked Highway 4 in Canada's western Alberta province, that leads to US. The police termed it as "complete blockage" of the highway.



"As of right now... the port of entry remains open technically speaking, however nobody would be able to get to them except on foot," Curtis Peters, a spokesperson of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Alberta, was quoted as saying by AFP. He said some 100 trucks were blocking the highway.



'Vandalism' During Protests

The anti-vaxxer protest has come under sharp criticism over the reports of vandalism across Ottawa. There were reports about the presence of extremist elements among the protesters after few Nazi flags were waved in the rally. Protesters allegedly desecrated sites like the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and National War Memorial, the site of a terrorist attack in 2014 that killed a 24-year-old soldier.

Canada's defence minister Anita Anand wrote in a tweet that these sites are sacred to the country and such acts of vandalism are 'beyond reprehensible'. General Wayne Eyre, Canada's top soldier, also said that he was "sickened" by the footage of the desecration of the war memorial. "Generations of Canadians have fought and died for our rights, including free speech, but not this," he said. "Those involved should hang their heads in shame."

There were images of vehicles being parked at the memorial site and protesters drinking beer.

Shepherds of Good Hope, an NGO working for the homeless, said their workers were harassed by the protesters of the trucker rally demanding meals.

Who Is Organising The Protest?

The protesting truckers group runs under the banner name Canadian Unity and have threatened to camp in Ottawa till the strict vaccine mandate is not rolled back. The group has raised CAN$8.4 million so far. "We are taking our fight to the doorsteps of our Federal Government and demanding that they cease all mandates against its people," a declaration on the website said.

Trudeau has termed the protests as a work of 'fringe minority'. The Canadian Truckers Association has clearly distanced itself from the protests saying that approximately 300,000 of their members (90%) are vaccinated. The Canadian Truckers' Alliance (CTA) has already disassociated itself from the protest and has said nearly 90% of its approximately 300,000 members are vaccinated.

"The only way to cross the border, in a commercial truck or any other vehicle, is to get vaccinated. As an industry we must adapt and comply with this mandate and the vast majority have," the CTA said in statement, clarifying their position on the issue. They urged the protesting truckers to protest 'peacefully' and 'leave the city'.

Punjab Connection



Immigrants of Indian origin, mostly Punjab, comprise around 25% of the trucker drivers in Canada. However, their presence in the protests wasn't as high, barring few images of them serving food and joining the protesters.

Sensing controversy, the Ottawa Sikh Society (OSS) announced the closure of Gurdwara Sahib over the weekend. This came after social media posts claimed that the gurdwara would be open for truckers for food and shelter. The OSS termed such posts false and unauthorised, dissociating from the protests.



Trump's Support



The anti-vaxxer trucker rally in Canada has found immense support from former US president Donald Trump. In a rally in Texas on Saturday, he said, "We want those great Canadian truckers to know that we are with them all the way. The protesters in Ottawa are "doing more to defend American freedom than our own leaders by far."



