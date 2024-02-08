As per the latest data from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), a branch of the World Health Organisation (WHO), India recorded over 14.1 lakh new cancer cases and 9,16,000 deaths in 2022. The report indicates a slightly higher number of cancer cases in women, with 7,22,138 affected compared to 6,91,178 men.

Among women, the leading cancers were breast, cervix, ovary, mouth, and colorectum, while for men, they were oral cavity, lung, esophagus, colorectum, and stomach. Out of these, the estimates from the Global Cancer Observatory for 2022 indicate that breast, oral, and cervical cancer collectively comprised 32% of the new cases in India.

BOOM spoke to oncologists who delved into the multifaceted aspects of the rising cancer epidemic among Indian women, exploring the signs, the nuances of preventive measures and the efficacy of existing screening programmes.

What are the symptoms of these cancers?



Breast cancer

Speaking to BOOM oncologist Dr Indu Bansal said that breast cancer is the most common cancer affecting women. The symptoms of this cancer, she said, are easily detectable and include, lump in the breast or armpit which is mostly painless, changes in the breast skin or nipple skin and blood discharge from nipple.

She added, "If the tumor growth increases, there could be nipple inversion, which is a condition where nipples point inward or lie flat, rather than pointing out. It can further spread to brain, lungs and even bones."

Cervical cancer

Dr Ayush Garg, associate professor of radiation oncology, told BOOM that continuous menstrual bleeding in females beyond the normal cycle or excessive bleeding post coitus could be probable signs of cervical cancer. He explained, "This cancer is caused by HPV (Human papillomavirus) infection which occurs when the virus enters your body, usually through a cut, abrasion or small tear in your skin. Genital HPV infections are contracted through sexual intercourse."

Bansal attributed unsafe sex and multiple pregnancies to the increase in risk on cervical cancer. She added, "Notably, breast cancer is more common in women who do not bear children and are not accustomed to breast feeding, whereas cervical cancer is more common in women who have many children, have multiple sexual partners or those who do not take proper care of their genital health."

Ovarian cancer

According to both the experts, ovarian cancer is the toughest cancer to detect, as unlike breast and cervical, this cancer does exhibit peculiar physical symptoms. Bansal explained, "Symptoms such as indigestion or a sense of fullness after meals, commonly associated with acidity, may also manifest in cases of ovarian cancer. Therefore, these symptoms are not initially considered indicative of ovarian cancer for an extended period."

Adding on to the symptoms, Garg said, "The presence of cancer in ovaries can lead to disruptions in the normal menstrual cycle, bleeding after menopause along with an enlargement of the ovary, accompanied by abdominal pain and swelling. If these symptoms persist despite undergoing medical treatment, it necessitates a thorough examination for a potential cancer diagnosis."

Do we have affordable treatment and diagnosis available in India?



According to Bansal, detection of cancer is very much affordable in India. "Ultrasound and MRI are the most common ways of diagnosis and can be done at nominal rates in government hospitals."

Talking about specific tests, she said, "For cervical cancer, we do pap smear test and VIA (Visual inspection with acetic acid) test which are again done at very nominal costs. Similarly, breast cancer is diagnosed with the help of mammogram which is also fairly priced."

Bansal advised on taking precautionary tests at regular intervals and HPV vaccine (for cervical cancer). She said, "Cervical cancer is detectable even in its earliest stage, known as stage zero, allowing for complete eradication from the body. Even when any cancer progresses to stage 4, there are now treatments available that can extend lifespan, alleviate symptoms, and enhance overall quality of life."

Therefore, it is crucial for patients not to lose hope and remain optimistic about the possibilities of effective interventions, she added.

Elaborating on affordable treatments available, Garg said, India has a plethora of government schemes and initiatives which encompass cancer treatment for the lower income groups. "We have schemes like Health Minister’s Cancer Patient Fund (HMCPF), Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), National Health Protection Scheme which offers coverage for cancer treatment at approved rates from empanelled hospitals. One just requires awareness about the same."

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 had also announced the government’s plans to focus on HPV vaccination against cervical cancer for girls aged 9 to 14 as part of her Interim Budget 2024.

As prevention is better than cure, both the experts advocated for healthy lifestyles devoid of alcohol, tobacco and fatty diet, in order to ward off such ailments. Bansal advised, "Never ignore symptoms. Go to the right doctor at the right time, instead of relying on Google."



