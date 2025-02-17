The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is rolling out new FASTag toll collection rules from February 17 to enhance payment efficiency and reduce disputes. However, failing to comply could result in extra toll charges.

FASTag is an electronic system that enables cashless toll payments using Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology. It automatically deducts toll fees from a prepaid account linked to the FASTag sticker affixed on a vehicle's windshield as it pass through designated lanes.

The updated regulations are touted to streamline transactions and ensure hassle-free toll payments. Last year too, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had introduced a significant change in the system with the ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ policy to prevent multiple FASTags from being linked to a single vehicle.

This required users to complete KYC verification to avoid deactivation. However, experts had raised concerns that mandatory KYC could compromise privacy by increasing the risk of data exposure in case of transactional leaks.

What are the new FASTag rules?



Blacklisting of FASTags

A blacklisted or hotlisted FASTag means it has been deactivated for reasons such as insufficient balance, expired KYC documents, legal issues related to the vehicle, or mismatched registration details. Once blacklisted, the FASTag cannot be used at toll plazas until the issue is resolved.

Earlier users could recharge their FASTag at the toll booth and still pass through. However, now if a FASTag has been blacklisted or has insufficient balance for more than 60 minutes before reaching the toll, and remains in that state for another 10 minutes, the transaction will be declined with error code 176. This makes it crucial for users to check their FASTag status before traveling.



To avoid disruptions, users should ensure their FASTag has sufficient balance and that KYC information is up to date. If the FASTag is still blacklisted when reaching the toll, the user may need to pay double the toll fee. However, if the FASTag is recharged within 10 minutes after scanning, users can request a refund for the additional charge.



Chargebacks and penalties

If a FASTag payment is delayed and gets processed more than 15 minutes after the vehicle has passed through the toll plaza, the user may have to pay extra charges.

For incorrect deductions due to a blacklisted or low-balance FASTag, users and banks can only file a chargeback request (a request to reverse the transaction) after waiting for 15 days. If they try to raise a dispute before this cooling period, the request will be rejected automatically with an error code (5290).



If a vehicle passes through a toll plaza without a successful FASTag transaction due to insufficient balance, the toll operator is responsible for the unpaid amount, not the user. However, if a FASTag payment is processed much later than expected, additional penalties may still apply.

How to avoid issues with the new FASTag rules?



- To avoid issues while traveling, always ensure your FASTag wallet has enough balance. A low balance can lead to blacklisting, preventing you from using it at toll plazas.

- Regularly check your FASTag status to make sure it remains active. You can use the FASTag Customer Portal to monitor its status. If it gets blacklisted due to insufficient funds or expired KYC documents, toll payments will be declined, and you may have to pay double the toll fee in cash.

- To find out if your tag is active, inactive, or blocked, log in to the official NPCI portal.

- Keep an eye on transaction times, as any delay in payment processing could result in extra charges. If a deduction is delayed beyond the allowed time, your FASTag might not work properly.



- By keeping your FASTag active and ensuring timely payments, you can avoid unexpected rejections and travel disruptions.







