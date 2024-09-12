The Union Cabinet has expanded the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) to include health coverage for individuals aged 70 and above, regardless of their income.

Currently, the scheme provides Rs 5 lakh in annual shared coverage to all members of eligible families, targeting the bottom 40 percent of the population economically, irrespective of age.

With this extension, all citizens aged 70 and above will now receive Rs 5 lakh in annual coverage per family. This move is expected to benefit an additional 6 crore individuals from 4.5 crore families, and new PM-JAY cards will be issued to eligible beneficiaries.

#AyushmanBharat: Lifeline for senior citizens!



The Cabinet's groundbreaking decision ensures that Ayushman Bharat now covers seniors aged 70 yrs and above.



With up to ₹5 lakh annually for free treatment, Ayushman Bharat is setting new standards in healthcare accessibility and… pic.twitter.com/HuiZ8Usrl0 — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) September 11, 2024

What is Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana?



The government claims that the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) is the largest publicly funded health insurance scheme in the world. It offers an annual health coverage of Rs 5 lakh to each eligible family, benefiting nearly 55 crore individuals across 12.34 crore households in India.

It was officially launched on September 23, 2018 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Beneficiaries can access treatment without paying upfront at any empanelled public or private hospitals across India, after being issued a PM-JAY card (Ayushman Bharat Card).

Treatment is available at both government and empanelled private hospitals. Hospitals enrolled in the scheme offer a predefined package of services and treatments under the coverage limit.

Are all citizens above the age of 70 applicable for the revised scheme?



The government has announced that senior citizens aged 70 and above, who are part of families already covered under AB PM-JAY, will receive an additional shared top-up coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per year.

Those above 70 who are already benefiting from other public health insurance schemes like the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), or Ayushman Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), may choose to continue with their existing plan or switch to AB PM-JAY.

It has also been clarified that senior citizens aged 70 and above, who are covered by private health insurance policies or the Employees' State Insurance Scheme, will also be eligible for benefits under AB PM-JAY.

PM Modi lauded the scheme with a post on X saying, “We are committed to ensuring accessible, affordable and top-quality healthcare for every Indian. This scheme will ensure dignity, care and security to six crore citizens!”

Is every senior citizen in a family covered under the scheme?

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw explained that under this scheme, families with multiple senior citizens aged 70 and above would share the allocated health coverage of Rs 5 lakh annually.

For instance, if a family has two senior citizens, the total coverage would be distributed between them. Vaishnaw emphasised that this initiative is a crucial step in enhancing the social security of elderly individuals, especially as more Indian families move towards a nuclear setup, where the traditional support system of extended family care may no longer be available.



