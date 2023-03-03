The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) rolled out a new artificial intelligence-based security mechanism for fingerprint authentication earlier this week that aims to detect attempts of fingerprint spoofing faster.

According to the press release, this would make the "Aadhaar authentication transactions even more robust and secure".



How will the new security mechanism work?



The artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) based security mechanism has been developed "in-house". The mechanism will use a combination of both finger minutia and finger image in order to check the "liveness" or the genuineness of the fingerprint captured. In a fingerprint image, the ridges appear as dark lines and the valleys are the light areas between the ridges. Minutia points are the locations where a ridge ends or bifurcates.

The AI-based mechanism will be a two-factor/layer authentication for enhanced data security. According to the release, the new implementation will be beneficial for sectors like banking, finance, and telecom. "It will also benefit bottom of the pyramid as it will further strengthen the Aadhaar enabled payment system and curb malicious attempts by unscrupulous elements", the release read.

It has already been rolled out and is now fully functional.

Still missing the point?



Speaking to BOOM, Srinivas Kodali, a researcher with Free Software Movement of India, said, "Every time a new security mechanism is brought in, people find a new way to breach it. The problem lies with the protection of biometrics, checking the 'liveness" of it will not solve the structural problems of security."