Several new TV shows and movies were added on Netflix this Friday, but Godfather (Hindi) starring Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara and Salman Khan was the top trending movie today. Number one on TV shows on the streaming giant is Netflix original Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

Netflix's original movie Monica O My Darling starring Huma Qureshi and Rajkummar Rao continued to be among the top trending films along with The Swimmers.

Jenny Ortega and Gwendoline Christie starrer Wednesday continued to be among the top trending TV shows aside from 1899, Mismatched and Manifest.

If you're looking for something to binge-watch during the weekend, this list is a good place to start:

Top Movies

#5: Drishyam

#4: The Swimmers



#3: Monica O My Darling

#2: Dhokha: Round D Corner

#1: GodFather (Hindi)

Top TV Shows

#5: Manifest (Season 4)



#4: Mismatched (Season 2)

#3: 1899

#2: Wednesday

#1: Khakee: The Bihar Chapter