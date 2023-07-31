Editor's Note: For our Decode Voices section, we will be documenting personal experiences with the Internet and online platforms. Technology, privacy, law and policy will be touched upon through these stories. In this story, Saurabh Vishwkarma tells Kaisar Andrabi how he got scammed by a fake Facebook profile selling online cloth brands.

On June 27, I was scrolling through my Facebook timeline, checking out different posts and content. As a part of the generation that had a special connection with Facebook, it has always been my go-to platform in social spaces. But, little did I know that my curiosity would lead me down a path of deception and despair. While scrolling I came across a face account user named Meghna Bhambani caught my eye – linen clothes on sale.

As a documentary filmmaker, I have sometimes been drawn to unique products from small industries, and this seemed like a promising find. Little did I know that this encounter would soon turn into a bad experience.



As I struck up a conversation with her related to products and prices, she seemed friendly and eager to showcase her collection. Soon, she shared her contact number and we switched to WhatsApp for a more detailed discussion. Her persuasive words painted a picture of a seasoned, middle-aged lady with a deep understanding of the clothing trade.



The images she shared of the linen trousers looked impressive, and I was drawn to the idea of supporting local artisans by making a purchase. The price she quoted, 950 rupees with an additional 100 rupees for courier charges, seemed reasonable for the quality promised. Eager to own these stylish linen trousers, I transferred the same amount to her account and sent her a screenshot as proof of payment.



In the days that followed, I waited expectantly for the parcel to arrive, but the excitement soon turned into anxious anticipation. One day turned into five, and then ten, without a sign of the package. Despite my growing unease, I clung to the hope that there might be a genuine reason for the delay. Maybe the courier was overwhelmed with orders due to the rainy season in the Mumbai city? Or perhaps there was an issue with the tracking system?

Also Read: A Daily Wager From Maharashtra Is Fighting Against Facebook For A Shoe He Never Got

But as the days stretched on, I started feeling something is fishy. I tried reaching out to her through phone calls, WhatsApp messages, and even Facebook, but there was no response. My calls went unanswered, and Whatsapp messages remain undelivered.



With every passing moment, my optimism faded. I suddenly realized that I had fallen for a scam. My money disappeared, and the products I wanted were just an illusion.

As a person who had heard of stories of people being duped and cheated, I had no idea that I would become a part of such a story myself. The realization of being duped left me feeling vulnerable, embarrassed, and angry at myself for falling for the ruse.



I spent countless hours ruminating over what had transpired. How could I have been so naive? Was I too trusting? The feeling of being taken advantage of gnawed at my sense of judgment. I felt like a victim, my trust in online transactions and strangers shattered.



Moreover, the disappointment didn't stop there. The haunting silence of the scammer continued to gnaw at my mind. Was there a chance of recourse? Should I report the incident to the authorities? But with little knowledge of how to get it reported, I dropped the idea.



Throughout my career as a documentary filmmaker, I've met countless individuals, each with their own fascinating stories. However, this personal experience of deceit has profoundly changed how I see the digital world. It's startling to see how easily people can hide their true intentions in the virtual realm.



The fake lady promptly locked her profile and stopped responding to my texts, but her products still remain visible. I can't help but think that there are probably many others like me who fell for these fake online products.



This raises an important questions in my mind: Should social media platforms have checks and balances in place to verify the authenticity of profiles engaged in online shopping and product selling? Wouldn't it be beneficial to have a verification process before allowing anyone to conduct such business? This could potentially save people from getting duped and prevent them from transferring hefty money for fraudulent products.



Also Read: The Tale Of CandyCash: A Fake Loan App Used A 14-Year-Old’s Phone Number

Looking back, I've learned an important lesson about seeking authentic products without compromising caution. As a photographer, I've captured many real moments, but this experience highlighted the value of honesty in the digital world.

My journey from trust to betrayal taught me valuable lessons – to be vigilant, seek authenticity, and not let one deceitful encounter taint my faith in humanity.

Despite the mix of emotions I feel—anger, regret, and a sense of betrayal—I made the choice to share my story. My hope is that by sharing my experience, I can help others avoid falling into the same trap. My vulnerability has taught me a valuable lesson, and I want to help others navigate the risky waters of online transactions.



I hope that my story serves as a cautionary tale for others, reminding them that behind every digital persona lies a real person with intentions both good and bad.