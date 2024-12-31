A video showing social media influencer Akash Sagar and two companions chanting religious slogans inside a church in Meghalaya has gone viral, prompting an FIR against him. The incident occurred at the Church of Epiphany in Mawlynnong, located in the East Khasi Hills district.

The video, shared on Sagar's Instagram account with over 1.5 million followers, shows him and his companions entering the altar area, chanting "Jai Shri Ram", and singing a song invoking Lord Ram, all while inside the church.

Sagar posted three videos related to the incident on December 7, 20, and 22. The first video shows him entering the church and shouting "Jai Shri Ram" from the lectern, while the other two feature him singing the "Siya Ram" song. We cannot confirm if the videos were shot on the same day.

On December 26, Angela Rangad, leader of the Thma U Rangli-Juki (TUR) civil society organisation, filed an FIR against the digital creator at the Laitumkhrah police station. TUR, based in Meghalaya, is known for its advocacy of social justice, democratic rights, and sustainable development.

The charges pressed against him relate to trespassing, disrupting public harmony, and insulting religious beliefs.

Speaking to Decode, Rangad explained her decision to take legal action. “I came across the video online and immediately recognised the Church featured in it, as I am part of the congregation. This wasn’t just a random reel made for views—it was premeditated. One can see him walking into the Church, approaching the mic—it was a deliberate setup,” she said.

Rangad believes the intent was to provoke outrage. “It’s crucial to call out such actions, especially now, as religious intolerance in the country has reached alarming levels. During Christmas, I saw more individuals like this on social media, displaying utter disdain for the festival,” she added.

She also criticised the growing normalisation of such behaviour. “These so-called fringe elements are no longer fringe. What’s worse is that they are misrepresenting and abusing their own religion, which, in truth, does not preach such intolerance,” Rangad said.

The controversial videos, still available on Sagar’s Instagram page, have attracted many views as well as mixed reactions. Many comments echo "Jai Shri Ram", while some encourage him to repeat such actions in a mosque.

Some social media users have criticised the videos as a desperate attempt to gain views, pointing out that a comparable act in a temple could provoke significant hostility.

A History of Controversy

Sagar has 1.5 million followers on Instagram, nearly 4.4 million subscribers on YouTube, and over 300 followers on X. He is least active on X, while frequently posting Instagram reels and YouTube Shorts.

Sagar's social media content is generally not overtly religious or political, with a few exceptions. For example, during the Ram Mandir inauguration in January, he posted a reel filmed outside the Taj Mahal. In the video, he tucks his arms inside his hoodie, leaving the empty sleeves hanging.

The caption reads, “Imagine if I were a construction worker at the Ram Mandir, I would have flowers showered upon me.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had showered flower petals on the workers involved in constructing the Ayodhya temple. The post seems to satirise this gesture by alluding to the debated tale of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan cutting off the hands of Taj Mahal workers to prevent them from replicating its design.









In another video from January 2020 that went viral on X, Sagar is seen walking in a Delhi Assembly elections rally alongside AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal. At one point, he briefly appears next to Kejriwal and suddenly puts on a mask featuring Modi's face, prompting Kejriwal to smile at the stunt.



Sagar had also shared content on TikTok mocking protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). In the video, he portrays a protester who appears clueless when asked why he is protesting.

Clickbait Content: Misogyny for Views

Sagar's current content on social media largely leans towards misogynistic themes, frequently portraying women in stereotypical ways. Many of his videos depict women as "gold diggers", attention-seekers, and bad drivers, often using sexual innuendos—some explicit, others more subtle.

For example, Sagar has created reels mocking women's mood swings during premenstrual syndrome (PMS), presenting them as unreasonable and stubborn. His videos mostly feature satirical and politically incorrect takes on relationships, where he often plays the role of one partner, while the female character is shown nitpicking trivial issues.

Many of Sagar’s videos are shot in a manner that intentionally accentuates women’s body parts, reinforcing objectifying and reductive portrayals.









The comments on these videos mirror this tone, with many users making crude remarks about the women featured or claiming to "relate" to the content. Despite this, there is a token video in which Sagar expresses solidarity with protesting doctors in Kolkata, following the tragic rape and murder of a young doctor at RG Kar Medical College.



In the video, Sagar and a friend discuss supporting the protest online but are distracted when they notice a young woman passing by, whom they proceed to ogle. When confronted by the woman, Sagar realises his mistake as he says, "It is also important to look within."