India Reports Highest New Cases Of COVID-19 Globally For Four Days

India has been reporting the highest number of new cases globally for the past four days, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Our World In Data. As the third worst affected country with 22,15,074 cases, India has been witnessing an increase in its daily cases while the United States and Brazil have been reporting a steady decline.

The United States has reported 5.04 million cases of COVID-19 so far followed by Brazil which has reported over 3 million cases of COVID-19.

In the past 10 days, India has reported the highest number of new cases six times. On August 3 and 4, India reported the highest cases globally. US which was regularly reporting the highest number of cases attained the highest position again on August 5. Brazil recorded the highest cases on August 6. Since then, however, India has been reporting the most number of new COVID-19 cases.

In the graph below, it can be seen that Brazil's count of new cases keeps fluctuating while US is seeing a downward trend in the number of new cases of COVID-19. Brazil's reporting of new cases has been ranging between 16,000-50,000 in the past 10 days.





The country also reported 1,007 deaths, the highest globally in the last 24 hours. In terms of the number of deaths, India is currently at the fourth position as US Brazil and Mexico have reported higher deaths. However, in the last 24 hours all the other three countries reported 513, 572, and 292 deaths respectively. India's case fatality rate- the number of deaths reported over the number of confirmed cases is at 2.0%, the lowest after it steadily increased in the months of May and June as death audits were conducted in various states.

Although India reported only 62,064 cases in the last 24 hours, the positivity rate stood at around 13% as the country only tested 4.7 lakh samples in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate increased as on the previous day, with the highest number of cases at 64,339 the country and 7,19,364, the highest number of tests conducted in the country, the positivity rate was around 8%. The country crossed the two million mark on August 6 which was reported on August 7.

Currently, over 1.5 million people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country. The difference between active and recovered cases stands at 9,00,000 as the country has 6,34,945 active cases.











