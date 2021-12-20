Omicron: India's Tally Touches 161, Most Cases Mild

Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya said that India has reported over 161 positive cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant. The Minister also added that 42 of the patients have tested negative and have been discharged.

The cases have been reported from 12 states, and Union Territories in the country. Maharashtra with 54 cases has the highest number of positive patients followed by Delhi with 24 patients. Telangana (20), Karnataka (19), Rajasthan (17), Kerala (15), Gujarat (11), Uttar Pradesh (2), Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal (1 each) are the other states that have reported cases of the variant.

The variant was identified by South African researchers on November 26 and Karnataka was the first Indian state to report two cases of the new variant. One of the patients came to Bangalore from South Africa, and later took a flight to Dubai. The other patient is a doctor in Bangalore. There have been several reports of close contacts of patients with travel history testing positive with the variant.

India Prepared To Tackle Omicron: Mandaviya

Mandaviya said that the country is prepared to tackle the variant and has enough number of beds, medicines and vaccines. He said that the ministry is monitoring the situation daily by discussing with experts and a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been issued for travelers coming from abroad.

International airports in India are testing all international travelers from Africa and Europe as the variant is spreading rapidly within countries in these continents.

ओमिक्रॉन से बचाव के लिए हमने विदेश से आने वाले यात्रियों के लिए SOP ज़ारी की है। मैंने स्वयं भी राज्यों के साथ बातचीत की, निरंतर एक्स्पर्ट टीम के साथ बैठकर इस वैरिएंट पर हम हर रोज़ आकलन कर रहे हैं : डॉ @MansukhMandviya — Office of Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@OfficeOf_MM) December 20, 2021

The Delhi and Maharashtra state governments have stated that many of the patients above the age of 18 are vaccinated and they are either asymptomatic or showing very mild symptoms, the State governments have said. BOOM has earlier reported a study that shows Omicron escapes the immunity induced by the Pfizer vaccine. Researchers are studying the impact of the other vaccines on the variant.

The World Health Organisation has meanwhile informed that the Omicron variant is transmitting faster than other variants. While Delta was more severe, the severity of Omicron is yet to be studied. United Kingdom while the United States is witnessing an increase in both Delta and Omicron cases.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands announced a new lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.