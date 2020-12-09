Health Ministry Refutes Media Reports Of Serum, Bharat Biotech EUA Rejected

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare took to Twitter to call out a graphic by NDTV that said the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) requests filed by Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech for their COVID-19 vaccines have been rejected.



Both the vaccine makers presented before the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) meeting held on Wednesday at the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO)

Emergency Use Authorisation is wherein the process of approval of a vaccine/drug is expediated during a health emergency. Unapproved medical products are permitted to be used for prevention and treatment under EUA.

The Ministry did not give any information other than what is in the tweet. BOOM sought a clarification from the Ministry spokesperson but did not receive a response.

BOOM contacted both Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech who declined to comment on the latest developments.

Other news organizations such as CNBC TV 18 and India Today reported citing sources that the SEC found that the data provided by both the companies was inadequate to grant approval. Both the vaccine manufacturers have been requested to reappear with more data, trial information and documents to seek further approval.

#BREAKING | Sources say Emergency Use Authorization not granted to Bharat Biotech & Serum Institute of India. SEC seeks more data from Serum Institute & Bharat Biotech. Both to come back again to SEC with more data, trials information & documents#COVID19 #CovidVaccine pic.twitter.com/F2TjmRk6E4 — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) December 9, 2020





CNN News 18 also reported citing sources that the Emergency Use Authorisation was 'rejected' by DGCI.



#NewsAlert | Emergency Use Authorisation rejected for SII & Bharat Biotech vaccines by DGCI.



DGCI cites lack of data: Sources.@snehamordani with the details.



Join the broadcast with @AnchorAnandN on #NationAt5. pic.twitter.com/OReyNZlQoE — News18 (@CNNnews18) December 9, 2020





BOOM looked at NDTV's coverage to understand what was being reported at the time when the news of the proposals being rejected was shared. The graphic on the screen as well as the anchor said that the proposal was rejected.

The reporter, however, is heard saying, "The committee has recommended that they (Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech) need to give in more data. But what we would want to really highlights to our viewers at this point of time is that this decision is not to be seen as a finality sort of way because the job of the expert committee is to give recommendations to the regulators. The decision of approving a vaccine is not taken in one meeting alone."

Normally, the CDSCO uploads the minutes of the meetings that are held for drug and vaccine approval on its website. Till the time of publishing this story, the minutes of this meeting were not uploaded on the website The members of the SEC deliberate and analyse the data presented to them in the meetings and ask for more data if they feel that it is insufficient. Before they began their clinical trials, both Serum and Bharat Biotech were even then asked to reappear before the committee with adequate data.



The decision taken by the SEC on the EUA of these two vaccines will only be available once the minutes of the meeting are uploaded.

Currently, Pfizer, Serum Institute, and Bharat Biotech applied for EUA to the CDSCO. While the other two are undergoing Phase 3 trials, Pfizer has not conducted any trials in the country.



