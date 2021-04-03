Fake Message Of COVID-19 Cure Found By Pondicherry Student Revived

A viral message claiming that a student from Pondicherry University has discovered the cure for COVID-19 by using an age-old concoction of ginger, black pepper and honey is false.

BOOM had earlier debunked the same message in July 2020 when it surfaced on WhatsApp in English. The message has now resurfaced in Hindi and Gujarati with the former narrative being attributed to Dr Satya Pal Singh, a BJP member of Parliament and the ex Commissioner Of Police, Mumbai.

The message when translated to English reads, "Finally a Indian student from Pondicherry university, named RAMU found a home remedy cure for COVID-19 which is for the very first time accepted by WHO. He proved that by adding 1 tablespoon of black pepper powder to 2 tablespoons of honey and some ginger juice for consecutive five days would suppress the effects of corona. And eventually go away 100% - Entire world is starting to accept this remedy.- Dr Satyapal Singh, Member of Parliament."

(Translated from- एक सुखद समाचार :- अन्ततोगत्वा पॉन्डिचेरी विश्व विद्यालय के एक भारतीय छात्र रामू ने Covid19 का घरेलू उपचार खोज लिया जिसे WHO ने पहली बार में ही स्वीकृति प्रदान कर दी।

उसने सिद्ध कर दिया कि एक चम्मच भरकर काली मिर्च का चूर्ण,दो चम्मच शहद, थोड़ा सा अदरख का रस लगातार 5 दिनों तक लिया जाय तो कोरोना के प्रभाव को 100%तक समाप्त किया जा सकता है। सम्पूर्ण जगत इस उपचार को लेना आरम्भ कर रहा है।अन्ततः2021 में एक सुखद अनुभव। इसे अपने सभी समूहों में प्रेषित अवश्य करें। धन्यवाद:- डॉ सत्यपाल सिंह, सांसद लोकसभा)

BOOM received the message on its WhatsApp helpline.









The message is also viral in Gujarati.





Fact Check

BOOM came across this message earlier in July 2020 and had spoken to the vice-chancellor of the University, Gurmeet Singh who refuted the claim. "This is fake. The University has been dragged into these news. None of our students have made any coronavirus cure related discovery," said Singh.

Furthermore, the message claims that the WHO has approved this 'desi' concoction of black pepper, ginger and honey as a cure for COVID-19. The apex organisation has not approved any drugs or vaccines as a cure for coronavirus. Trials and experimental use of drugs such as AIDS anti-virals lopinavir and ritonavir, steroid dexamethasone, anti-viral drugs remdesivir, favipiravir, and immunosuppresant tocilizumab as well as plasma therapy are underway in many countries. There are over 132 vaccine candidates at various stages of vaccine development and clinical trials.

BOOM also spoke to Dr. Harish Chafle, Consultant Intensivist and Chest Physician, Global Hospital, Mumbai to understand the effects of the 1 tablespoon of black pepper with 2 tablespoons of honey and ginger.

Dr. Chafle said that its Ayurvedic properties may have helped against cough but there is no substantive proof for its action on COVID-19. "As a home remedy, Ayurveda talks about their medicinal properties, for acting on coughs. Acting on coronavirus, a definite no," said Dr. Chafle.

While pepper does have antimicrobial properties, the WHO has clarified that it has no effect on SARS-CoV-2. Similarly, honey has antibacterial properties but its effect on COVID-19 has not been determined.