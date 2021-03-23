Fake Message Claims JJ Hospital Giving COVID-19 Vaccines To All Above 45

A viral message on social media falsely claims that JJ Hospital in Mumbai is offering COVID-19 vaccines to everybody above the age of 45 even if they have no co-morbidities.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar in the press conference held to announce the decisions taken by the Cabinet meeting stated that beginning April 1, the government intends to vaccinate everybody who is above the age of 45.

BOOM spoke to Dr. Ranjit Mankeshwar, Dean of JJ Hospital, who stated that the message is false. While JJ is providing both Covishield and Covaxin, it is only administering the vaccines to the age groups and conditions prescribed by the government.

The viral message reads, "Good morning 🌞 Covid vaccination is available to all ( without co-morbidity certificate ) above age of 45 years at J.J. Hospital. Covaxin : Monday to Thursday. Covishield : Friday to Sunday. 9:00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. Please carry Aadhar & PAN card. Enter from Gate : 6, go to main OPD building. Registration on spot and then vaccination on second floor in Room : 37.





The post is also viral on Facebook.





Fact Check

BOOM contacted Dr. Ranjit Mankeshwar, Dean of JJ Group of Hospitals who denied that the hospital was offering the COVID-19 vaccines to people even without co-morbidities.

"The message is not true. Yes, we are offering both Covishield and Covaxin. Covaxin from Mondays- Thursdays, and Covishield on Fridays and Saturdays. But, only to people above the age of 60, above 45 with their co-morbidity certificates, health and frontline workers," Dr. Mankeshwar clarified.

India started its vaccination drive on January 16 for health workers and later extended it to the elderly from March 1. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced that everybody above the age of 60 is eligible to receive the vaccine while those above the age of 45 with any of the 21 listed co-morbidities could present a certificate and avail of the vaccine.

JJ hospital is following the rules mandated by the government, the dean said.

Till 7pm on March 22, India had vaccinated over 1,94,07,739 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 40,72,747 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.

(Note: Following the publication of this story, on March 23, 2021 the government opened up vaccinations for all above 45 years of age, from April 1.)







