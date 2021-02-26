COVID-19 Vaccination Process For Above 45 & 60 Year Olds: What We Know

Citizens above the age of 60 as well as those above 45 with co-morbidities can either register in advance or participate in an on-site registration for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it is rolled out on March 1.

While the vaccine will be available to every citizen above the age of 60, citizens between the ages of 45-59 and living with comorbidities willing to be vaccinated are expected to carry a medical certificate issued by a medical practitioner highlighting their co-morbidities.

With more than 10,000 government vaccination centers, and over 20,000 private centers, the government intends to extend its vaccination to the 27 crore elderly citizens simultaneously with its ongoing vaccination drive for healthcare and frontline workers. The vaccine will be provided for free at the government centers but people receiving the vaccine at the private centers are expected to pay a pre-fixed charge. The government is yet to reveal this fee.

In a meeting held on Friday with state health secretaries, the Union health secretary outlined the facilities that will be a part of the vaccination drive for citizens. The government is also rolling out an updated version of Co-Win, the application designed by the Ministry to keep a track of COVID-19 vaccinations. Unlike the existing features of the application where the beneficiaries can not choose the site where they prefer to be vaccinated, the updated version of the application provides that agency to the recipients.

The government centers include sub-centers, primary health care centers, community health centers, Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centers, Sub-Division Hospitals, District Hospitals and Medical College Hospitals. Not every private dispensary can roll out the vaccine. The list of private centers include private hospitals empanelled under the Central Government Health Scheme, Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and similar State Health Insurance Schemes.

Beneficiaries are expected to carry a photo ID proof denoting that they are actually eligible for receiving the vaccine. The photo ID proof that the citizens should carry include

- Aadhar Card

-Electoral Photo Identity Card

-The photo ID card specified at the time of registration in cases of online registration.

Along with the photo ID proof, citizens in the age group of 45-59 are expected to carry a certificate of co-morbidity signed by a registered medical practitioner.

Co-morbidities Eligible To Receive The Vaccine

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has so far not issued a comprehensive list of diseases that will be considered as co-morbidities.

Government sources have told the Times of India that people suffering from diseases like uncontrolled diabetes, heart disorders, chronic pulmonary, kidney diseases, any types of cancer, transplant patients, those on immune medicine, morbidly obese, people with disabilities, with neurological disorders, or those vulnerable to suffer from severe pneumonia are eligible to receive the shots.

Process Of Receiving Vaccine

Beneficiaries can avail of the vaccines through three different ways.

1. Advance self- registration

Beneficiaries can pre-register and choose the facility they want to be vaccinated at either through Co-Win 2.0 portal or through the Arogya Setu application. The dates and time of the available schedules will be available on the respective portals. The beneficiaries will be able to choose the center of their choice and book an appointment as per their convenience.

2. On-site Registration

Those who cannot self-register in advance can walk into the identified COVID vaccination enters and register on-site and then vaccinated.

3. Facilitated Cohort Registration

The respective State/ UT governments will choose specific target groups that they wish should receive vaccination. These target groups will be mobilised and brought to the designated vaccination centers.

Post receiving the first vaccination shot, the Co-Win 2.0 portal will capture all the details and first-second dose certificates will be issued to the beneficiaries. They will receive these certificates through SMS too.



