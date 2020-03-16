Coronavirus in India: Precautions, Do's and Don'ts
Watch this Fact-File to know all precautions one needs to take to avoid Coronavirus
'There is no need to panic or get scared of Coronavirus but if one doesn't take precautions, there will be a strain on the medical system which is not equipped to take care of too many patients,' says Amin Kaba, Prince Aly Khan Hospital. So, What are the precautions one should take if they think they have contracted COVID-19? Or better still, how can one deal with it and quarantine? Watch this Fact File to know it all.
Updated On: 2020-03-16T19:13:57+05:30
Next Story