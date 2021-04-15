Delhi Announces Weekend Lockdown: Here Is What Is Allowed

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the city will follow weekend lockdowns to control the surge in COVID-19 cases. In the last 24 hours, Delhi reported over 17,000 cases, its highest yet.

Kejriwal's announcement follows Maharashtra's 14-day imposition of section 144 and Rajasthan's curfew in cities.

While essential services will be allowed to function, Kejriwal said that these stricter measures are pertinent as Delhi is now entering its fourth COVID-19 wave. The country's capital has been reporting more than 10,000 cases since Sunday.



What Will Be Open And Closed?

Kejriwal highlighted that those who are getting married on the weekends will be issued a special pass to carry out their functions smoothly. Only 50 guests are permitted at the venue, though.

Cinema halls will operate at 30% seating capacity.

One weekly market allowed per day per zone.

Restaurants will no longer provide dine-in services. Only take-away and deliveries will be permitted.

Gyms, malls, swimming pools to remain closed.

No social, religious, or political gatherings will be permitted.

Only 20 people at funerals.

Existing night curfews to continue.

Before the Ministry of Education shared that they would be cancelling Class 10 and postponing the Class 12 CBSE exams, Kejriwal had written to the government to consider the same.

Delhi is one of the 15 most infected districts in the country and reported the highest number of cases when compared to other metropolitan and infected cities in the last 24 hours.

India reported over two lakh cases, it's highest ever COVID-19 count. It beat Brazil and is now the second worst affected country across the world.

Three vaccines have been currently approved of which two are in use and the Sputnik vaccine is expected to be available soon.











