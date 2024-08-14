Introduction

On August 8th, BOOM Live’s North East Facts Network hosted its third roundtable, where scholars and journalists from Mizoram shared diverse perspectives on the unique challenges and opportunities facing their state. The event shed light on how historical traumas, contemporary challenges, and cultural identity shape life in Mizoram today.

Borders and Security: A Double-Edged Sword

Joseph K Lalfakzuala, Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science, Govt. T. Romana College, an expert on Mizoram's border issues, delved into the state’s intricate border dynamics with Assam, Myanmar, and Bangladesh. He expressed concern over the Indian government's decision to suspend the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and introduce border fencing, a move that has alarmed many local organisations. Lalfakzuala highlighted how informal trade across these borders, rooted in pre-colonial times, has been disrupted by modern security measures. He also addressed the implications of the Myanmar Coup in 2021 and the Manipur violence since May 2023, which have put Mizoram and its people under intense scrutiny. The government's unprecedented biometric collection of refugees, despite India's lacking a formal refugee policy, was another issue Lalfakzuala brought to the forefront. While he acknowledged critical issues such as cross-border infiltration and drug trafficking, he also placed the onus on central agencies to fail to check these problems without disproportionately targeting the local population.

Artistic Rendering: Rescuing Silenced Histories

Bazik Thlana, visual artist and PhD Candidate at the School of Arts and Aesthetics, Jawaharlal Nehru University, focussed on the often-overlooked state violence and traumas of Mizoram’s past, particularly the 1966 Bombing of Aizawl during the Rambuai period, a time marked by blatant human rights abuses against Mizo civilians. His artistic work, “Echoes of Silence: Narrative Otherwise,” explored the multifaceted nature of silence, showing that while the event has been largely silenced, it refuses to be erased from the collective memory. Through his art, Thlana emphasised that silence is not synonymous with acceptance, challenging the notion that these traumatic events are forgotten, and suggesting instead that silence could contain within itself a form of dissent. His alternative photography project using “anthotype print on paper” further critiques the judicial system under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), where the fading images symbolise the erasure of justice and the resilience of the oppressed.

Mizo Culinary Practices: Food and the Status of Women

Saidingpuii Sailo, a PhD research scholar of Sociology at Mizoram University, brought to light the deeply gendered aspects of ethnic food practices in Mizo society. She highlighted the significant role Mizo women play in food production, preparation, and consumption, which are integral to sustaining family life and society. Sailo provided historical context, citing pre-colonial sayings like “women and crabs have no religion” and “women and old friends can be replaced,” to illustrate the vulnerabilities and lower status traditionally ascribed to women in Mizo society. She also discussed cultural expectations for Mizo girls to master cooking from a young age and the societal norms that deem consuming less food as “feminine” and consuming larger quantities as manly. Additionally, Sailo addressed cultural stereotypes about Mizo food being simple and bland, highlighting instead the sourcing and foraging practices that sets Mizo ethnic cuisine apart due to its intricate connections with the forests and wild produce that have sustained these food traditions as well as the Mizo identity.

Urbanism and Aizawl: City and Its Discontents

Urbanisation in Mizoram, particularly in Aizawl, was the focus of Zara Bawitlung’s presentation. Bawitlung, Assistant Professor of Sociology, at Mizoram University, discussed the rapid pace of urbanisation in a small state like Mizoram, especially after Aizawl was selected as a Smart City. This development has led to significant policy changes, new human experiences, and the emergence of modern structures. Bawitlung linked the devastating impact of Cyclone Remal to unchecked urban sprawl, inadequate planning and unsustainable city-building, which have left many living in low-quality habitations vulnerable to natural and anthropogenic disasters. He also highlighted the challenges faced by the large urban informal sector, particularly vegetable vendors, and referenced David Harvey’s concept of the “right to the city” to advocate for better urban planning and government intervention. Bawitlung further explored why urbanisation remains centred in Aizawl, noting that most governmental institutions, including the legislative assembly, state secretariat, health, and educational infrastructure are concentrated in the capital, exacerbating inter-district disparities and uneven opportunities triggering disproportionate migrations and settlement patterns around the capital city.

Digital Entrepreneurship: Opportunities and Risks for Mizo Women

C Lalmuan Sang Kimi, Associate Professor at the Centre for Media Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, discussed the rise of digital entrepreneurship among Mizo women, who are increasingly using platforms like WhatsApp to grow their businesses. She pointed out that entrepreneurship is deeply ingrained in Mizo culture, with women engaging in various small businesses such as baking, weaving, and selling pickles and other edibles. Sang Kimi shared a personal story of starting a weaving and crochet business with a friend on WhatsApp, which they had to discontinue due to career priorities. She also highlighted the increasing importance of visuality and visibility in the digital age, referencing Simon Lindgren’s book “Digital Media and Society.” Despite these opportunities, she warned of the vulnerabilities Mizo women face online, including the threat of fraud and cybercrimes. She underlined the need for capacity-building programmes to empower women, dispel fear and mistrust, and build confidence in navigating the digital economy, which she believes opens up new frontiers for women’s economic empowerment.

Mizo Peace Process: The Role of Religion in Conflict Resolution

Samuel V L Thlanga, Associate Professor and HOD at the Department of History, Govt. Aizawl West College, provided a historical perspective on the role of religious institutions in Mizoram during the Rambuai period. He highlighted the significant contributions of the Presbyterian Church and other religious institutions in promoting peace and mutual understanding during times of conflict. Thlanga referenced the 1997 Carnegie Commission report on the prevention of deadly conflicts, noting how factors such as clear messaging, a long-standing presence, and legitimacy for speaking out helped religious institutions in Mizoram play a crucial role in resolving conflicts. He detailed how the Presbyterian Church condemned all forms of violence and formed a citizens’ committee that included members of all religious denominations, focusing on relief and rehabilitation efforts. Thlanga also discussed the work of the Christian Peace Committee, which sought to foster mutual understanding between the Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Indian government, despite being under suspicion from both sides. These efforts were pivotal in making Aizawl a safer place and preventing the escalation of violence in the region.

New Media in Mizoram: A Local Perspective

Lalnunpuia, the Director of Zonet TV Pvt. Ltd. and Editor & Publisher, of Vanglaini Daily, offered insights into the history and influence of Vanglaini, Mizoram’s most widely circulated vernacular daily newspaper. He discussed the strong presence and impact of local media in the state, which plays a crucial role in shaping public opinion and providing a platform for Mizo voices. Lalnunpuia traced the origins of Vanglaini back to 1978, when it was started by two of his father’s friends, and highlighted its evolution over the years, including the addition of a local cable network. He also touched on the role of new media during the COVID-19 pandemic, noting the high penetration of smartphones in Mizoram and the significant influence and potential of electronic media in a close-knit society. Despite being a small state, he pointed out that the internet consumption of Mizoram is very high, pointing to newer opportunities to be harnessed and tapped into. Lalnunpuia emphasised the importance of using media effectively to disseminate information and address issues specific to Mizoram, such as urbanisation, cultural identity, and the challenges faced by the state.

Breaking Stereotypes and Asserting Identity

The second round of discussions at the roundtable delved into cultural stereotypes and issues of identity. Saidingpuii Sailo revisited the stigmatisation of Northeast Indian foods, particularly the pungent smell of dishes like bamboo shoot and axone, which often lead to cultural misunderstandings and racist stereotypes. Bazik Thlana highlighted the importance of Mizos telling their own stories to challenge the misconception that they are uninteresting or insular, pointing out that they often lack the platform to do so. He also noted the “feel-good factor” mainlanders experience when learning about Mizo road traffic ethics, which can allow those in power to shirk their responsibilities. Zara Bawitlung boldly asserted the Indianness of Mizos, emphasising that their cultural and linguistic contributions are on par with those of other Indians. He cited examples such as the inclusion of Hindi words in the Mizo language and the enthusiastic support for India in cricket and the Olympics.

C Lalmuan Sang Kimi shared her findings from fieldwork in three districts of Mizoram, where she discovered that many Mizo women are still reluctant to use digital platforms for their businesses, underscoring the need for capacity-building to overcome fear and mistrust. Samuel V L Thlanga reiterated the importance of religious and civic institutions in maintaining peace and intellectual and moral leadership in Mizoram amidst the political and communal turmoil in the neighbouring territories. Contrary to the common misconception that the Church alienates the Mizos from the mainstream, Thlanga contended that these religious institutions have historically played a pivotal role in fostering a sense of unity and belongingness with the larger Indian identity. Finally, Joseph Lalfakzuala lamented the Indian government’s insistence on border fencing and top-down securitisation measures that affect the lives and livelihoods of civilian populations. He emphasised the need for trust-building and sensitivity on the part of the Indian state when integrating the indigenous communities in the strategically located northeastern region, as they are already struggling to be part of the state processes.

The Mizoram Roundtable was a well-attended event that fostered lively discussions on a wide range of issues facing the state. Participants raised several important questions, particularly about the role of historical narratives, the scope of urbanisation, and the assertion of Mizo identity in a rapidly changing world. The event highlighted the need for continued dialogue and collaboration to address the unique challenges and opportunities in Mizoram.