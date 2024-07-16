On July 11, 2024, BOOM Live’s North East Facts Network hosted an insightful online roundtable discussion featuring a distinguished panel of indigenous scholars, journalists, and activists who examined Arunachal Pradesh’s rich history, diverse identities and cultures, and current challenges. Each panellist shared a unique perspective, offering a holistic view of the state’s multifaceted reality and the pressing issues it faces today.

Historical Context and Colonial Encounters

Professor Ashan Riddi, Head of the Department of History at Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh, opened the discussion by highlighting the intricate interactions between Arunachal Pradesh's tribes and British colonial authorities. The British administration struggled to govern the region's often resistant tribes, who frequently raided the low-lying plains. Prof. Riddi also explored the state’s historical ties with neighbouring Assam, characterised by centuries of contact, trade, and conflicts owing to colonial enterprises that began to divide the hills and the plains based on its economic interests. He also talked about the “unsung heroes” of the state who fought the colonial regime but never found mention in the pages of Indian history textbooks. This history of oppression and erasure of the indigenous people is essential for the understanding of the complexities of Arunachal Pradesh's current socio-political landscape.

Cultural Dynamics and Missionary Influence

Razzeko Delley, Assistant Professor at the Department of English, Jomin Tayeng Government Model Degree College, Roing, shed light on the limited cultural awareness among many Arunachalis, largely due to inadequate documentation. He categorised the state's tribes into four main groups: the Tani people, the Mishmis, the Nagas of Arunachal Pradesh, and the Buddhists. Dr Delley critiqued the onslaught on indigeneity by Christian and Hindu missionaries through appropriation, forceful assimilation and reshaping of tribal culture: “Hinduisation is making us their cheap copies, while Christianity is wiping out our tribal cultural ethos”, he pointed out. Christian missions established schools and hospitals, leading to significant conversions, while Hindu missionaries often enforced cultural assimilation under the guise of revival. These influences have profoundly altered the traditional cultural landscape of Arunachal Pradesh.

Women's Rights and Social Change

Kani Nada Maling, a lawyer and veteran social activist, discussed the impactful work of the Arunachal Pradesh Women's Welfare Society (APWWS) – a pan-Arunachal women’s organisation established in 1979 – of which she is currently the President. Established to combat issues like child marriage, bride price, domestic violence, and polygamy, APWWS provides a platform for women to voice their concerns and advocate for their rights. Malling highlighted the society's achievements despite being mischaracterized as anti-government. She underscored the ongoing challenges, such as persistent patriarchal attitudes and customary laws that deny women inheritance rights. The APWWS continues to champion gender equality and societal transformation in the state.

Education and Gender Disparities

Kesang Degi, a Professor at the Department of Education, Rajiv Gandhi University, addressed the educational challenges in Arunachal Pradesh, noting the state’s late start in this field. In 1961, there were only three government schools with 35 students. Despite significant growth in educational institutions, the state still faces substantial hurdles. With a literacy rate of 65.38% and a female literacy rate of 57.70%, Arunachal Pradesh ranks second-lowest in the country. Prof. Kesang highlighted the poor student performance at secondary and senior secondary levels and pointed out that, despite girls outperforming boys academically, women remain underrepresented in decision-making bodies. Out of 60 MLAs, only four are women. Gender discrimination impacts various facets of life, from career opportunities to societal roles.

Mental Health and Suicide Prevention

Tarun Mene is a Senior Assistant Professor at the Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies (AITS), Rajiv Gandhi University. He shared his journey into researching suicide, a critical public health issue in Arunachal Pradesh. He lamented the poor quality and unreliability of data, which complicates policy intervention. His research, initiated in 2007, revealed significant underreporting of suicides. Of 218 recorded suicides, only two were registered with police reports, and none with medical reports. Dr. Mene’s endeavours to address this issue include publishing a volume on suicide prevention strategies among the Idu Mishmi community and being associated with two major projects with ICMR and DRDO. Despite these efforts, the mental health infrastructure remains inadequate, with only 50 professionals serving the entire state and programs implemented in just 5 out of 27 districts.

Misconceptions and Cultural Diversity

Professor Jumyir Basar, Director at the Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies (AITS), Rajiv Gandhi University, critiqued the mainland Indian perception of Arunachal Pradesh, emphasising that the state's internal diversity and heterogeneous makeup are often misunderstood. She highlighted how the use of Arunachali Hindi has helped unify the state’s diverse tribes. Discussing the impact of colonial and postcolonial policies, and in response to a question about the use of the term “mainland”, Prof. Basar pointed out the hypocrisy of the mainstream Indian discourse that often ignores the state until China’s territorial claims provoke nationalistic fervour. She also spoke of cross-border ethnic, trade and cultural ties among indigenous/tribal groups that often challenge the dominant and statist understanding and narrativising around political and geographical boundaries.

Environmental Concerns and Sustainable Development

Ranju Dodum, a journalist and writer who writes about the indigenous communities in the Eastern Himalayan belt, emphasised the need for sustainable development in Arunachal Pradesh. He discussed the high risk of landslides and seismic activity, stressing the importance of balancing development aspirations with environmental preservation with due consideration to traditional practices and indigenous knowledge systems. Ranju highlighted the diverse climates and vegetation across the state and the need for greater awareness among local communities about sustainable development practices.

Conclusion

The roundtable concluded with a vibrant exchange among the panellists, challenging stereotypes and misconceptions about Arunachal Pradesh. The discussion provided a platform for insightful dialogue, highlighting the state’s rich history, cultural diversity, and the urgent need for policy interventions to address its contemporary challenges. This event underscored the importance of continued conversation and marked an important beginning in mainstream media’s role in a call to action to promote factfulness and a more nuanced engagement with the issues of Arunachal Pradesh.

You can watch the session here.