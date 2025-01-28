Delhi, India — BOOM announces a major expansion of its Teen Fact-Checking Network (TFCN) in Hindi and Bengali to empower Indian teenagers with critical fact-checking skills and media literacy education. The expansion, launched with support from the Google News Initiative and in partnership with MediaWise marks a significant milestone for the two-year-old initiative.

The enhanced program introduces strategic partnerships with 15 schools and 2 media organizations, significantly broadening TFCN's reach across India. This expansion includes a structured 4-month scholarship program designed to complement students' academic commitments.

"This expansion represents a crucial step in BOOM's mission to help India's youth learn critical thinking, digital literacy, cyber safety, and verification skills to keep them safe and make good decisions in life," said H R Venkatesh, Director, Training and Research at BOOM. "We thank the Google News Initiative for this support, which will enable us to take the next logical step to make this education accessible to India's youth."

Program Highlights

The expanded TFCN program features:

Professional mentorship from BOOM's experienced fact-checkers

Comprehensive training in video scriptwriting and social media content creation

Focus on critical topics including medical, financial, and corporate misinformation

Weekly remote sessions designed around academic schedules

Scholarships for participating students

Accessible technology requirements - students need only one device to participate

Optional parental involvement in teaching and editing sessions

Selection Process

BOOM will initially select approximately 15 teenagers aged between 13 and 19 for the program, with potential for future expansion. The application process welcomes submissions in Hindi, Bengali, or English, allowing students to apply in their preferred language. Selected participants will receive thorough training before beginning their fact-checking work.

Making an Impact

Since its inception two years ago, TFCN has established itself as a pioneering platform for youth engagement in fact-checking. The program's expansion into Hindi and Bengali regions reflects its success and the growing need for multilingual fact-checking resources in India.

Keisha [surname withheld], a 13-year-old from Kochi, Kerala and a member of TFCN India Season 2 said, "I learned so much about fact-checking, and can verify misinformation using all these cool new tools. In fact, I feel so smart knowing how to archive links!"

Nikhil [surname withheld], a 14-year-old from Gandhinagar, Gujarat from TFCN Season 1 said, "I believe, the best thing about the training presentations is that we not only learn important skills but also how interactive the session always is. There's never a dull moment on Fridays!”

How to Apply

Applications are now open for teenagers interested in joining TFCN. Candidates can apply here in Hindi, Bengali, or English. The program offers a unique opportunity to develop crucial digital literacy skills while contributing to the fight against misinformation.

For more information about TFCN and the application process, visit https://labs.boomlive.in/s/pages/tfcn.

Team Contact:

H R Venkatesh

Director- Research & Training

Email: hrv@boomlive.in

Divya Chandra

Senior Producer and Fact-Checker

Email: divya@boomlive.in

Titha Ghosh

Associate Producer- Workshops & Training

Email: titha@boomlive.in