SpiceJet Denies Pilferage Allegations After Video From March Goes Viral

Budget carrier SpiceJet has denied allegations of pilferage after a video went viral over the weekend showing passengers at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport allege that valuables were stolen from their checked-in luggage.



The airline tweeted that the video was from an incident in March this year on a Dubai to Delhi flight (SG178) . The company said the matter was investigated and that no case of theft was found at the time. It further said not a single passenger on the said flight had complained of theft.



BOOM could not independently verify the incident.



We also reached out to a SpiceJet spokesperson, who said that the viral video is from March 2021 and shared the airline's statement on Monday.



"An old video from Mar'21 is being circulated on social media regarding alleged pilferage on SpiceJet flight from Dubai to Delhi," SpiceJet's official Twitter handle said.

"The matter had been investigated in March 2021 & no such case of theft was found. Not a single passenger on the said flight had complained of theft."



"Recirculating an old fake video is a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of the airline and mislead the public. SpiceJet reserves the right to take appropriate legal action against those doing this," it added.



In the viral video, passengers are seen standing by the luggage carousel at the international airport in Delhi to collect their checked-in baggage, and complaining of contents from their bags missing. A person who is filming the video can be heard asking passengers to check their bags and to check if the locks on the bags were broken.



The 1.48 minutes video is being shared with the caption, "Spicejet Dubai-Delhi flight, all passengers were robbed of their valuables... Happening in most airlines now.. ensure you dont put valuables in Luggage"

Spicejet Dubai-Delhi flight, all passengers were robbed of their valuables... Happening in most airlines now.. ensure you dont put valuables in Luggage pic.twitter.com/9PcTpJLjO0 — Kungfu Pande 🇮🇳2.0 (@pb3060) November 22, 2021

