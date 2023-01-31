The Economic Survey has pegged India's growth at 6.5% next fiscal - in 2023 -24. In the current fiscal year, the economy will grow 7%.

It's first chapter also talks about the Indian growth story after the COVID-19 pandemic, calling India's recovery from it as complete.

The Economic Survey also follows the International Monetary Fund's World Economic Outlook, which pegs India's growth for this year and the next as the fastest among major economies.

The document was tabled in Parliament today by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

She is scheduled to deliver the Union Budget before Lok Sabha on February 1.

Follow our live blog for more such updates.



