Sundar Pichai Commented On CAA?

By - BOOM FACT Check Team
  |  26 Dec 2019 3:11 PM GMT

On this episode of BOOM Reports, we are going to tell you about a quote attributed to Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. The quote "supporting Muslims and other minorities in the United States" has been revived in the wake of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests across the country. Pichai's quote is old and is being misleadingly shared as being supportive of the current anti-CAA movement in India. Watch the show to know all the facts behind this.

Read details about this quote here.

Sundar Pichai Support Muslims Fake News Around CAA Protests CAA 
