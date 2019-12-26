Sundar Pichai Commented On CAA?

On this episode of BOOM Reports, we are going to tell you about a quote attributed to Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. The quote "supporting Muslims and other minorities in the United States" has been revived in the wake of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests across the country. Pichai's quote is old and is being misleadingly shared as being supportive of the current anti-CAA movement in India. Watch the show to know all the facts behind this.

