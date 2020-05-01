BOOM Quiz 24: How Well-Versed Are You With COVID-19?
Test your knowledge on the virus and the disease that is keeping you at home.
The Indian government has just announced a 14-day extension beyond the ongoing lockdown, as we continue to fight the pandemic. The number of infections in the world just crossed 3.3 million, with more than 235,000 people losing their lives.
We can fight this disease by being well-informed and updated with factually sound information. Try out our daily quiz to test your knowledge on the coronavirus pandemic.
